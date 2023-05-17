Politics

Mhairi Black was told not to say 10 Downing St was ‘pished’ in the Commons and her response was A+++

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2023

You surely won’t see a more satisfying exchange in the Commons than this, the moment the SNP’s Mhairi Black was upbraided for suggesting Boris Johnson’s former government got ‘pished’ in Downing Street.
It was already good, but her response made it even better.

Bravo!

Last word to @MhairiBlack.

In two words …

Source Twitter @ScotNational