Mhairi Black was told not to say 10 Downing St was ‘pished’ in the Commons and her response was A+++

You surely won’t see a more satisfying exchange in the Commons than this, the moment the SNP’s Mhairi Black was upbraided for suggesting Boris Johnson’s former government got ‘pished’ in Downing Street.

It was already good, but her response made it even better.

Mhairi Black was just told off for saying ministers were 'pished' while partying during the pandemic. As far as we can see, she is the first MP to be told off for using this Scots swear word during a Commons debate. pic.twitter.com/o9XcugjXzZ — The National (@ScotNational) May 16, 2023

Mhairi Black……telling truths and upsetting people 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/priWNoIym8 — StoviesPlz (@Stoviesplz) May 16, 2023

Well I mean she isn't wrong. I find it extraordinary that parliament is more offended by her language than they were by MPs being pissed and partying whilst the rest of us were locked down. — Tracey (@Bythecoast2) May 16, 2023

Love Mhairi Black. ❤️ She is one of the few Politicians I truly respect. A total legend, along with Jenny Jones of the Green Party. 🙌 — Dystopian Girl #FBPE #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@DistopianGirl) May 16, 2023

Hogwarts latest. Inebriation fine. Pished unacceptable. https://t.co/sXoYsfhZfb — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) May 16, 2023

It's an English woman telling her off — someone who doesn't realise the genial acceptability of the word pished because she's never thought about an opinion formed outside Kent. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) May 16, 2023

Go Mhairi Black👏 Pulled up by the deputy speaker for saying people in No 10 spent Covid 'pished', she changed to, "intoxicated, inebriated, paralytic." She could have gone on: smashed, trollied, wankered, bolloxed, Nadined, Shitgibboned, absolutely fvcking mashed.

🐢💨 https://t.co/rsX41Z2lIY — TollyTB💙🇺🇦🇬🇧🇪🇺🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@TollytB) May 16, 2023

1, it's not a swear word.

2, It's an adjective

3, it means drunk

4, it is spelled pisht — jimnarleneTaylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 〓〓🏃 (@jimnarlene) May 16, 2023

“Pished” …. I imagine it needed translation before the might of the scottish tongue was fully appreciated https://t.co/Y9xr7fp8FP — Sadenia Eddi Reader (@eddireader) May 16, 2023

Last word to @MhairiBlack.

This is not a cost of living crisis, this is a cost of greed crisis. pic.twitter.com/HT1LOcIChd — Mhairi Black MP🏳️‍🌈 (@MhairiBlack) May 16, 2023

fucking glorious pic.twitter.com/nDNIwsqN1L — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 16, 2023

Source Twitter @ScotNational