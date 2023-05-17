‘Greatest shot in TV history’ goes viral again and it will never be bettered

Celebrity

Readers of a certain age will need no introduction to the great James Burke, the maker of fabulously intelligent and entertaining science documentaries such as Connections back in the day (and much else besides).

We mention the great man again because this clip has just gone viral on Twitter again and it’s the best 61 seconds of telly you’ll watch today.

It’s been dubbed the greatest shot in TV history and if you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, well, you won’t be able to resist watching it again.

In 1978, James Burke made this perfectly timed shot on television and is widely considered "The Greatest Shot In Television History" pic.twitter.com/qDCYgyZNaa — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 17, 2023

In a league of his own.

Although not everyone agreed …

No way, this is 100x better. pic.twitter.com/YXGITN4PFA — Gypsy (@GypsyD24) May 17, 2023

