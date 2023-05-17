Celebrity

‘Greatest shot in TV history’ goes viral again and it will never be bettered

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2023

Readers of a certain age will need no introduction to the great James Burke, the maker of fabulously intelligent and entertaining science documentaries such as Connections back in the day (and much else besides).
We mention the great man again because this clip has just gone viral on Twitter again and it’s the best 61 seconds of telly you’ll watch today.

It’s been dubbed the greatest shot in TV history and if you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, well, you won’t be able to resist watching it again.

In a league of his own.

Although not everyone agreed …

Source Twitter @historyinmemes