19 killer questions we want Rishi Sunak to answer

Politics

As the Deputy Political Editor of the Financial Times, Jim Pickard knows exactly what to ask of the movers and shakers in Westminster, although – like every other journalist – he has yet to develop a way to force them to give a clear and honest response.

Despite his expertise, he put the feelers out on Twitter for suggestions for questions for Rishi Sunak.

if you had *one* question for Rishi Sunak, what would you ask the prime minister — Jim Pickard 🐋 (@PickardJE) May 16, 2023

There were some responses that we could definitely imagine making it into an interview with the PM.

'When are you going to kick the NatC's out?' https://t.co/UTRviEBCYt — Unelected Lord Schleswig-Holstein 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@4_7_Alpha_Tango) May 16, 2023

Why do you think 60% want to rejoin the EU? — John Holman (@JohnHol32019188) May 16, 2023

What would you consider to be the single greatest achievement of government of the last 13 years? — @DaveCohennewbookOutNov21CompleteComedyWriter (@DaveCohencomedy) May 16, 2023

Others, however, were a little less serious. Sometimes a lot less serious. We’d absolutely love to hear his answers to these questions.

1.

“Do you have any working class friends now?” — Rick Burin (@rickburin) May 16, 2023

2.

What did your parents do for a living? — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 16, 2023

3.

If two trains leave London at 12.30 and travel at the same speed, how much did the helicopter ride cost? — Dave Louca (@davelouca) May 16, 2023

4.

who would win in a fight between a badger and a baboon — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 16, 2023

5.

You know the UK formulation of Coca Cola is more or less identical to Mexican Coke, right? — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) May 16, 2023

6.

Have you ever seen a baby Pigeon? — Sonny Cocklecorm (@TepidTakeWonk) May 16, 2023

7.

Is empathy important in a leader, or can you get away with very expensive image consultants to teach a few media lines? — Amjad Khan 💙 🇪🇺 (@SmartCircleComm) May 16, 2023

8.

What do dogs think cars are? — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) May 16, 2023

9.

“How’s the integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level looking so far?” pic.twitter.com/zPipOlT5YQ — LfB (@LiveFromBrexit) May 16, 2023

10.