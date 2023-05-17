Dan Walker’s question didn’t get the serious answers he was hoping for – 17 cutting jokes
Dan Walker, the former Football Focus man who is now the face of most things news on Channel 5, had a question for his followers on Twitter.
Presumably it was something to do with an issue he was discussing on Channel 5 – unfortunately we’ve lost the remote so weren’t able to check.
If an 11-year-old is brandishing a knife… is it ok to taser them?
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 16, 2023
But whatever answers he was hoping to get, he didn’t get them. Well, not many of them, anyway.
1.
https://t.co/KRegUAWVGM pic.twitter.com/jPvxyPeB9j
— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) May 16, 2023
2.
I meant did you have any questions about the job https://t.co/yC7XCyMzzD
— Chris (@gillesofftheweb) May 16, 2023
3.
https://t.co/CDIsD3elQL pic.twitter.com/mnYIgjttNd
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 16, 2023
4.
And that question is for contestant number one, please Cilla. https://t.co/O3jjjnq9lj
— ©ol (@Bigshirtlesscol) May 16, 2023
5.
https://t.co/trIJ2pKKka pic.twitter.com/0Yf7dcWQIg
— Joe 🫡 (@JoeyBigBelly) May 16, 2023
6.
depends entirely on the sandwich they’re making to be honest https://t.co/3xBel6L8gT
— Alex Elmslie (@ImAllexx) May 16, 2023
7.
https://t.co/cvzARnhZDx pic.twitter.com/aH9WDHQWB8
— Billy (@_billyreid) May 16, 2023
8.
Hey Dan, how have you been since you moved to Channel 5?
Dan Walker: https://t.co/coPksKSU3M
— The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) May 16, 2023
9.
https://t.co/aJLwITt8vE pic.twitter.com/DLuAqIrEEF
— Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) May 16, 2023