Dan Walker’s question didn’t get the serious answers he was hoping for – 17 cutting jokes

Dan Walker, the former Football Focus man who is now the face of most things news on Channel 5, had a question for his followers on Twitter.

Presumably it was something to do with an issue he was discussing on Channel 5 – unfortunately we’ve lost the remote so weren’t able to check.

If an 11-year-old is brandishing a knife… is it ok to taser them? — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 16, 2023

But whatever answers he was hoping to get, he didn’t get them. Well, not many of them, anyway.

I meant did you have any questions about the job https://t.co/yC7XCyMzzD — Chris (@gillesofftheweb) May 16, 2023

And that question is for contestant number one, please Cilla. https://t.co/O3jjjnq9lj — ©ol (@Bigshirtlesscol) May 16, 2023

depends entirely on the sandwich they’re making to be honest https://t.co/3xBel6L8gT — Alex Elmslie (@ImAllexx) May 16, 2023

Hey Dan, how have you been since you moved to Channel 5? Dan Walker: https://t.co/coPksKSU3M — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) May 16, 2023

