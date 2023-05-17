Celebrity

Dan Walker’s question didn’t get the serious answers he was hoping for – 17 cutting jokes

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2023

Dan Walker, the former Football Focus man who is now the face of most things news on Channel 5, had a question for his followers on Twitter.

Presumably it was something to do with an issue he was discussing on Channel 5 – unfortunately we’ve lost the remote so weren’t able to check.

But whatever answers he was hoping to get, he didn’t get them. Well, not many of them, anyway.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2