This chef had a brutally honest and very funny reaction to Salt Bae’s cooking
You may not be familiar with the name Nusret Gökçe, but the Turkish restaurateur and chef is actually a household name, more commonly known as Salt Bae.
He became a viral sensation after releasing this clip of himself salting meat in a very distinctive style.
The account belongs to his luxury steakhouse chain Nusr-Et, where a steak could set you back by $275, and the food is guaranteed to be well salted – but might not be the high-end product you’d expect for the price tag.
Popular TikToker @chefreactions shared his verdict on one Nusr-Et dish – and it’s a very funny watch.
@chefreactions I think hes running out of ideas #chef #chefreactions #fyp ♬ original sound – Chef Reactions
Here are some great comments we spotted.
Anyone who’s tried to pickup an avocado knows this won’t be fun.
Tom M
The only thing he has done is put salt on a steak with style 😂😂😂
Fer
For some reason I really don’t want to eat salt that ran down his arms…
nettlebat
How can I love every item individually but hate everything about the hot mess that becomes?
mia peters
You saying “1/10, I’d try it” is a whole vibe fr tho lmao
Stan Finch
Everybody is so creative
Thisismynick
Who eats a whole avocado with a burger 💀 never seen that combination and I wanna keep it that way🔥
Niiffum
sotiris stathogianna said –
Do it for Gordon Ramsey.
That hasn’t happened yet, but he has reacted to one of Gordon’s recipes. Check it out.
@chefreactions #duet with @The Recipe Club un-wellington #chef #chefreactions #fyp ♬ original sound – The Recipe Club
