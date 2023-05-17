Entertainment

This chef had a brutally honest and very funny reaction to Salt Bae’s cooking

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2023

You may not be familiar with the name Nusret Gökçe, but the Turkish restaurateur and chef is actually a household name, more commonly known as Salt Bae.

He became a viral sensation after releasing this clip of himself salting meat in a very distinctive style.

The account belongs to his luxury steakhouse chain Nusr-Et, where a steak could set you back by $275, and the food is guaranteed to be well salted – but might not be the high-end product you’d expect for the price tag.

Popular TikToker @chefreactions shared his verdict on one Nusr-Et dish – and it’s a very funny watch.

@chefreactions I think hes running out of ideas #chef #chefreactions #fyp ♬ original sound – Chef Reactions

Here are some great comments we spotted.

Anyone who’s tried to pickup an avocado knows this won’t be fun.
Tom M

The only thing he has done is put salt on a steak with style 😂😂😂
Fer

For some reason I really don’t want to eat salt that ran down his arms…
nettlebat

How can I love every item individually but hate everything about the hot mess that becomes?
mia peters

You saying “1/10, I’d try it” is a whole vibe fr tho lmao
Stan Finch

Everybody is so creative
Thisismynick

Who eats a whole avocado with a burger 💀 never seen that combination and I wanna keep it that way🔥
Niiffum

sotiris stathogianna said –
Do it for Gordon Ramsey.

That hasn’t happened yet, but he has reacted to one of Gordon’s recipes. Check it out.

@chefreactions #duet with @The Recipe Club un-wellington #chef #chefreactions #fyp ♬ original sound – The Recipe Club

READ MORE

This chef shared his ‘butter/marmite ratio’ and people really can’t handle it

Source @chefreactions Image Screengrab