This chef had a brutally honest and very funny reaction to Salt Bae’s cooking

Entertainment

You may not be familiar with the name Nusret Gökçe, but the Turkish restaurateur and chef is actually a household name, more commonly known as Salt Bae.

He became a viral sensation after releasing this clip of himself salting meat in a very distinctive style.

The account belongs to his luxury steakhouse chain Nusr-Et, where a steak could set you back by $275, and the food is guaranteed to be well salted – but might not be the high-end product you’d expect for the price tag.

Popular TikToker @chefreactions shared his verdict on one Nusr-Et dish – and it’s a very funny watch.

Here are some great comments we spotted.

Anyone who’s tried to pickup an avocado knows this won’t be fun.

Tom M

The only thing he has done is put salt on a steak with style 😂😂😂

Fer

For some reason I really don’t want to eat salt that ran down his arms…

nettlebat

How can I love every item individually but hate everything about the hot mess that becomes?

mia peters

You saying “1/10, I’d try it” is a whole vibe fr tho lmao

Stan Finch

Everybody is so creative

Thisismynick

Who eats a whole avocado with a burger 💀 never seen that combination and I wanna keep it that way🔥

Niiffum

sotiris stathogianna said –

Do it for Gordon Ramsey.

That hasn’t happened yet, but he has reacted to one of Gordon’s recipes. Check it out.

READ MORE

This chef shared his ‘butter/marmite ratio’ and people really can’t handle it

Source @chefreactions Image Screengrab