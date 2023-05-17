Bad Lip Reading hilariously interpreted Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

Entertainment

The very funny Bad Lip Reading account isn’t afraid to take on the politicians, with some past hits including their list of nicknames for the House of Representatives and Trump’s G20 summit.

The latest offering is a brilliant interpretation of the State of the Union address given by the President back in February. It’s a little over nine minutes, but the time flies by because it’s packed with laughs.

‘Ted Pickard is here.’ ‘That isn’t really …you know what? I’ll just go with it.’

‘Hey, why is there a sloth over there? Oh, wait. That’s just Mitch.’

YouTube users raved about it.

Kamala clapping by herself in silence got me, well done.

FireBeam

The whole liger heckler exchange was hilarious, but that “I’m gonna buy millions of ligers” killed me 😂😂😂

Eclectic Dog UK

I haven’t watched a State of the Union in years. But I never miss a Bad Lip Reading SotU.

Brian Picardo

I like how the dialogue between Mitt Romney and George Santos is probably what is actually being said. It’s perfect.

MasterCabbage

Bad Lip Reading shared a few shorter clips on Twitter. Like this –

It's ok… you're at the fair Excerpt from the new full-length video:https://t.co/Knl2yt7jAy pic.twitter.com/G6WFaBWzp6 — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) May 10, 2023

The reactions were just as good as they had been on YouTube.

Ahh this has to be one of the best so far!🤣 https://t.co/4ORtejrwpC — Kristen (@Kristen60454254) May 11, 2023

🤣 I will defeat Tony .. like Tony Danza or Tony the Liger? 🐯 pic.twitter.com/h9J4KB9CPh — Mike D Sayre 🤠 (@mikedsayre) May 10, 2023

You’re a genius 🤣🤣🤣 — DG (@derellgeide) May 10, 2023

@JohnLovesJulie noticed something.

God help me, but I love "bad lip reading". Also, it makes more sense than the average Donald Trump rant. https://t.co/n7rRqoE5VN — Ian Winick, Translator & Copywriter 🇮🇪🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@JohnLovesJulie) May 10, 2023

Source Bad Lip Reading Image Screengrab