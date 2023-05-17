Ann Widdecombe’s compassionate message to hungry families is ‘Don’t have the cheese sandwich’

Politics

Tuesday’s UK food inflation figures revealed a slight drop from 17.2% to 17.1%, but led to a discussion of how some foods have doubled in price over the past year, with meat, cheese and vegetables among the worst affected.

Food inflation at 17% and rising, not as Sunak pledges halving. Aldi and Lidl no longer the bargain basement according to Whichhttps://t.co/EUhhabAPDG pic.twitter.com/tQqTmEEhjl — lucy woods (@LucyWoodslucy70) May 16, 2023

BBC’s Politics Live invited supposedly retired politician Ann Widdecombe for one of her two TV appearances of the day. The avid Brexiter blamed inflation on wage demands and had a characteristically brutal response to a question on what to do when families couldn’t even afford a cheese sandwich.

Jo Coburn: What do you say to people who can't literally afford basic food items… like that cheese sandwich? Ann Widdecombe(Reform): Don't have the cheese sandwich Rachel Cunliffe(New Statesman): So you would let the children go hungry#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/Ue4iv9OyHK — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 16, 2023

Jo Coburn: What do you say to consumers who can’t, literally can’t afford to pay even for some of the basics if they’ve gone up the way that cheese sandwich has? Ann Widdecome: Well, then, you don’t do the cheese sandwich. Because we’ve been decades, now, decades without inflation, we’ve come to regard it as some sort of given right that our food doesn’t go up. JC: But should the poorest and most vulnerable be helped out more? AW: The vulnerable are being helped out.

It must be tough getting through the day with that amount of empathy.

Her attitude didn’t surprise anyone, but it did appal them.

1.

I can’t even comprehend how this woman and this government can ignore people who are starving pic.twitter.com/BAtSGFk8UD — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 16, 2023

2.

Your regular reminder that Ann Widdecombe considers herself a Christian. She isn’t. https://t.co/LRK2gUSCyZ — Stephen Farrow 🇪🇺 (@stephenfarrow) May 16, 2023

3.

And then Jesus said, “If they do not have loaves or fishes, they cannot expect to eat loaves or fishes.” (The Gospel according to Ann). — Nick1792 💙 🇺🇦 (@Picky_Nick) May 16, 2023

4.

“What do you say to people who can't literally afford basic food items like a cheese sandwich?” Ex Tory MP Ann Widdecombe:

“Don't have the cheese sandwich”. Speechless. — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) May 16, 2023

5.

She’s all heart…sorry hate, she’s all hate — David (@Zero_4) May 16, 2023

6.

#PoliticsLive anne widdecombe is a cheese fucking sandwich. 🙄 — ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ (@SloaneFragment) May 16, 2023

7.

‘Dad, I’m hungry’ ‘Sorry son, we have no right to eat. Ann Widdecombe off Strictly said so’ pic.twitter.com/5MSa7hHGwO — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 16, 2023

8.

Wouldn't be surprised if their strategy for ending food poverty is "well soon there won't be anyone left to be hungry" — Bradley Whitaker (@Bradley4652) May 16, 2023

9.

This woman ran on a Brexit platform, insisting it would only have benefits. Now she's telling people to stop complaining they can't afford to feed their children. https://t.co/4EZaUx6Zzr — Grant W. (@ZakuFan0079) May 16, 2023

10.

Ann Widdecombe is right – people, including children, can’t go around expecting to be able to eat https://t.co/LCMAx5pW8f — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 16, 2023

11.

Performative political sadism from the woman, who when Home Secretary chained women to their hospital beds as they gave birth. Monstrous and unnatural.pic.twitter.com/oPv0ZaW3fb — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) May 16, 2023

12.

Widdicome who has never had to say no to a cheese sandwich in her life#ToriesOut313 #SunakOut204 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunackered https://t.co/vKm93GnUSX — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 16, 2023

The snippet prompted this question.

Any reason why we're asking haunted cushion cover Ann Widdecombe what her opinions are? Anyone? If she forced me to pick fruit in order to be able to afford a cheese sandwich I would simply push her the fuck over x — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 16, 2023

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab