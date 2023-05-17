100 seconds of Liza Tarbuck introducing the Radio 2 news will make your day SO much better

Celebrity

We’ve always been a big fan of Liza Tarbuck ever since she co-presented the Big Breakfast with Johnny Vaughan back in the day.

Although we have to confess we’ve not been regular listeners to her Radio 2 show, and we’ve clearly been missing out.

We say this after this compilation of her links to the Radio 2 news bulletin went viral and it really is 100 seconds to make your day better.

I expect BBC bosses changed the BBC Radio 2 news jingle just to stop @LizaTarbuckUK from going off piste😂 #smarttrousers pic.twitter.com/YhUjY2irqS — James Dundon 〓〓🥟 📻 (@dundonradio) May 16, 2023

Bravo!

Oh she is my absolute fave loved her since big breakfast her radio show is just brilliant. — Thurston (@Thurston_FW) May 16, 2023

This is a SUPERB compilation – love Lisa! X https://t.co/B8Dhq3pNrK — Pat Sissons (@pjsissons) May 16, 2023

Liza’s is the BEST show on Radio 2. 🤣 — Emma Aitken 💝🦩🛍️ (@emmaaitkenF1) May 16, 2023

Lisa Tarbuck is a goddess of the highest order.. https://t.co/cDQr4DCGzf — Jonathan Goodwin (@TheDaredevil) May 16, 2023

My thoughts exactly yesterday morning. Looking forward to Saturday 18:59:50 to hear what happens. — Mark Harris (@londontoaster) May 16, 2023

Liza is a national treasure and the best show all week… don’t dare change this… ever..👊👊 — Adrian Head (@AHead311) May 16, 2023

Just in case you were wondering what the new jingle sounds like, that was helpfully provided by @dundonradio as well.

Hear the new pre-produced news jingle here 🤓🤓🤓: https://t.co/sed55XRUDT — James Dundon 〓〓🥟 📻 (@dundonradio) May 16, 2023

And if you were wondering, like this person …

Are those genuine intros?! 😂 — Dylan (@mrdpa) May 16, 2023

Absolutely. Scroll to the end of every show! https://t.co/ykmx8OAfK4 — James Dundon 〓〓🥟 📻 (@dundonradio) May 16, 2023

Source Twitter @dundonradio