Celebrity

100 seconds of Liza Tarbuck introducing the Radio 2 news will make your day SO much better

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2023

We’ve always been a big fan of Liza Tarbuck ever since she co-presented the Big Breakfast with Johnny Vaughan back in the day.

Although we have to confess we’ve not been regular listeners to her Radio 2 show, and we’ve clearly been missing out.

We say this after this compilation of her links to the Radio 2 news bulletin went viral and it really is 100 seconds to make your day better.

Bravo!

Just in case you were wondering what the new jingle sounds like, that was helpfully provided by @dundonradio as well.

And if you were wondering, like this person …

Source Twitter @dundonradio