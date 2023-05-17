100 seconds of Liza Tarbuck introducing the Radio 2 news will make your day SO much better
We’ve always been a big fan of Liza Tarbuck ever since she co-presented the Big Breakfast with Johnny Vaughan back in the day.
Although we have to confess we’ve not been regular listeners to her Radio 2 show, and we’ve clearly been missing out.
We say this after this compilation of her links to the Radio 2 news bulletin went viral and it really is 100 seconds to make your day better.
I expect BBC bosses changed the BBC Radio 2 news jingle just to stop @LizaTarbuckUK from going off piste😂 #smarttrousers pic.twitter.com/YhUjY2irqS
— James Dundon 〓〓🥟 📻 (@dundonradio) May 16, 2023
Bravo!
Oh she is my absolute fave loved her since big breakfast her radio show is just brilliant.
— Thurston (@Thurston_FW) May 16, 2023
This is a SUPERB compilation – love Lisa! X https://t.co/B8Dhq3pNrK
— Pat Sissons (@pjsissons) May 16, 2023
Liza’s is the BEST show on Radio 2. 🤣
— Emma Aitken 💝🦩🛍️ (@emmaaitkenF1) May 16, 2023
Lisa Tarbuck is a goddess of the highest order.. https://t.co/cDQr4DCGzf
— Jonathan Goodwin (@TheDaredevil) May 16, 2023
My thoughts exactly yesterday morning. Looking forward to Saturday 18:59:50 to hear what happens.
— Mark Harris (@londontoaster) May 16, 2023
Liza is a national treasure and the best show all week… don’t dare change this… ever..👊👊
— Adrian Head (@AHead311) May 16, 2023
Just in case you were wondering what the new jingle sounds like, that was helpfully provided by @dundonradio as well.
Hear the new pre-produced news jingle here 🤓🤓🤓: https://t.co/sed55XRUDT
— James Dundon 〓〓🥟 📻 (@dundonradio) May 16, 2023
And if you were wondering, like this person …
Are those genuine intros?! 😂
— Dylan (@mrdpa) May 16, 2023
Absolutely. Scroll to the end of every show! https://t.co/ykmx8OAfK4
— James Dundon 〓〓🥟 📻 (@dundonradio) May 16, 2023
Source Twitter @dundonradio