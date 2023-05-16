You don’t have to be a beach volleyball fan to marvel at this incredible point

Sport

We’re not much of a beach volleyball fan. In fact, we’re not a beach volleyball fan at all, but our jaw was properly on the floor by the end of this extraordinary point.

It’s Ecuador on the left and USA on the right and, well, get a load of this.

Extraordinary scenes!

‘Those ladies earned the hell out of that point.’

ghostrdr054 ‘Sara Hughes and Kelly Kolinski (I believe). Sara earned the hell outta that point! Her defense is seriously next level and I would expect to see her at the next Olympics. ‘She and her current partner, Kelly Cheng, recently came back from a 17-9 deficit against Latvia to win. Their odds were 1 in 500 of squeaking out that win.’

buhnyfoofoo ‘Many people don’t realize how difficult and strenuous beach volley ball is. Running around like that in sand is insanely hard.’

LongjumpingCheck2638 ‘Girl on the back half of the right side of the net is one hell of a solid MVP. She has some major skills and reads the opponent so well to be exactly where she needed to be for that ball time and time again. Girl was on fire!’

Source Reddit u/CaulkADewDillDue