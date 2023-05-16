When it turns out you’ve been using soap wrong all along and you never told anyone before

Here’s a funny exchange which just went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘facepalm’ for reasons which will become obvious.

And it prompted lots of funny comments, most of which were just the right side of NSFW.

‘That’s why I always use bodywash. The bottle feels more comfortable when it goes in the bum.’

DMTrious

‘Now you know why they put rope through it.’

YamTop2433

‘Anyone ever seen a soap commercial? The MFers use the bar directly on their bodies.’

winstonwolfe333

‘That’s just propaganda to get you to buy more bars of soap because no one wants to share a bar that’s been up someone else’s ass.’

JaRoc

‘I think they are not on the same page about what “in your bum” means.’

neverben

‘That was my first thought. She means “between the cheeks” and he’s thinking “past the sphincter.”

turgy22

‘Swipe it like a credit card.’

UnderstandingOdd679

‘I mean it’s my bar of soap, in my shower. I do whatever I want with it; if you come to my house and plan to use my shower, bring your own toiletries, or I’m giving you a fresh bar.

‘Wash however you want, JUST WASH YOUR ASS.’

WornInShoes