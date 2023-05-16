This ‘accountant needed’ joke went wildly viral all over again and it still adds up
This old ‘accountant needed’ joke has been going viral again on Twitter and it never fails to make us smile.
It’s by Marc Gatland – who you can find on Facebook here …
— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 15, 2023
