No-one nails Tory fears over more people voting better than Rosie Holt on ‘GB News’

You might have seen by now how some people have got very hot under the collar about the possibility that Sir Keir Starmer might allow EU citizens living and paying tax in the UK to vote in a general election.

The Labour leader said it was also “not such an outlandish idea” to lower the voting age from 18 to 16.

And when we say ‘some people’ we mean Conservative MPs and the Daily Mail, obviously.

The Daily Mail splashes for the second day in a row on a non-existent Labour plan to “rig” elections, while ignoring the actual plan to rig elections just publicly admitted to by Jacob Rees-Mogg. https://t.co/Uswrmgkg8N pic.twitter.com/DhHuXmp04X — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 16, 2023

And no-one captures the spirit of their objections than everyone’s favourite Tory MP, Rosie Holt.

MP accuses Starmer of trying to rig elections by letting people vote pic.twitter.com/AmEkuX2vrm — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 16, 2023

Magnificently done.

Most views this channel has ever got 💪 https://t.co/IUjYR2sPKG — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) May 16, 2023

“A shameful attempt to let more people have a say in how this country is run”. Love it ❤️ — (@Steve__Connelly) May 16, 2023

MP speaking out against Starmers plan to actually let more people vote

"We need to protect the voters from voting " Hilarious Rosie 👏 https://t.co/0mLvkWtyko — Alison Citrine FBPE #resist 🧡 (@alison1928) May 16, 2023

‘Below the poverty line wokies’, one of your best lines yet Rosie — Dominic McSherry (@DomMcSherry1) May 16, 2023

The absolute fume I felt watching this, only to then realise it’s a sketch — Marksy (@Marksyyyyy) May 16, 2023

Problem now for Rosie is that authentic politicians have sillier views than the ones she seeks to parody. https://t.co/ADhv2tM4tZ — Peter Sommer (@Professor_Peter) May 16, 2023

Follow @RosieisaHolt on Twitter here, and see her here!

Oh hello everyone. If you liked this, I am taking a show up to the #edfringe (tickets: https://t.co/uHDWCLgT4s ) and I also have a podcast: https://t.co/5A5NTDlJme. Both very PRO GOVERNMENT ❤️️ — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 16, 2023

