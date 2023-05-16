Entertainment

No-one nails Tory fears over more people voting better than Rosie Holt on ‘GB News’

John Plunkett. Updated May 16th, 2023

You might have seen by now how some people have got very hot under the collar about the possibility that Sir Keir Starmer might allow EU citizens living and paying tax in the UK to vote in a general election.

The Labour leader said it was also “not such an outlandish idea” to lower the voting age from 18 to 16.

And when we say ‘some people’ we mean Conservative MPs and the Daily Mail, obviously.

And no-one captures the spirit of their objections than everyone’s favourite Tory MP, Rosie Holt.

Magnificently done.

Source Twitter @RosieisaHolt