‘What is some “poor people food” that you will eat no matter how wealthy you get?’ – 18 cheap temptations

With rising prices across the board, as well as some foods becoming more expensive due to scarsity, it increasingly feels like all food might soon be rich-people food, but that didn’t stop this question from cropping up on r/AskReddit.

What is some “poor people food” that you will eat no matter how wealthy you get?

The Redditor who asked the question didn’t volunteer their own choice of forever food, but others had more than enough to give the post almost 7,000 comments.

Here are a few we liked.

1.



ItBeLikeThat19

2.

Instant Noodles

TruePace3

3.

Macaroni and cheese.

Masterwad

4.

I still eat the peelings of a baked potato. Butter and salt.

Cheerio13

5.

Rice and beans. So many ways to make it, delicious and nutritious

Wishing4Signal

6.

Hot dogs and baked beans. Dump can of beans in the pot and add hot dogs. Place over heat source until hot. You can make regular hotdogs if you have bread and eat the beans as a side or directly on top of the hotdogs. If you have no bread, eat as is. Delicious, cheap, and easy

FreeGovernment5162

7.

I absolutely love canned tuna. I eat it right out of the can

ZombieTheRoid

8.



ColdToes2023

9.

Gravy over white bread. There was a point in my childhood when that was dinner.

EconomyBiscotti8557

10.

Pasta with tomato sauce and cheese on top. So good! My grandma used to do it for me all the time when she was babysitting, makes me nostalgic.

PrincessNugget22

11.



EarthBasedCreature

12.

Cottage pie.

AwayCap4963

13.

Spam ‘n’ eggs.

TreeHeMelee

14.

My mom used to make “shmasta noodles” for us a lot growing up, it’s basically just fried rice with bacon or sausage in it

MotherOfBorzoi

15.

White rice with soy sauce and microwaved chips and cheese

WearyInspector6973

16.

Tomato sandwiches… or cucumber sandwiches.

UniquePtrBigendian

17.



Gene_different

18.

Eggs and bacon, with hash browns

ArmsForPeace84

Aikr1 gave us a bit of historical context for their suggestion.

Pizza – how is no one mentioning pizza… The whole invention of pizza is out of need… If you don’t go to a expensive pizza place and make it yourself you can eat pizzas for less than a euro.

