People loved Siobhán McSweeney’s response to designers who wanted to make her Bafta dress

John Plunkett. Updated May 16th, 2023

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Siobhán McSweeney any more, this happens.

You’ll probably already know the fabulous actress and presenter took home the Bafta for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role as Sr. Michael in the smash hit Derry Girls.

She made headlines this week after the BBC deemed to cut her acceptance speech because, well, have a watch for yourself.

We mention her again because of another clip which has just gone viral, in which McSweeney was asked about the outfit she wore to Sunday’s awards. And it deserves another award all of its own.

Simply brilliant.

Last word(s) to @siobhni.

