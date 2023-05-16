People loved Siobhán McSweeney’s response to designers who wanted to make her Bafta dress

Celebrity

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Siobhán McSweeney any more, this happens.

You’ll probably already know the fabulous actress and presenter took home the Bafta for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role as Sr. Michael in the smash hit Derry Girls.

She made headlines this week after the BBC deemed to cut her acceptance speech because, well, have a watch for yourself.

What actually happened VS what the BBC aired. Tell me again how the BBC is unbiased? Why have they cut that out? @siobhni @scottygb pic.twitter.com/aAz6MeCg6p — Jacob 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhHeyJacob) May 15, 2023

We mention her again because of another clip which has just gone viral, in which McSweeney was asked about the outfit she wore to Sunday’s awards. And it deserves another award all of its own.

Simply brilliant.

Last word(s) to @siobhni.

There is a BAFTA in Ballybeg tonight. pic.twitter.com/FCNtfxkzZj — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) May 15, 2023

I’m deeply moved by the amount of messages and lovely well wishes. I literally can’t reply to them all. Trying to do so would keep me busy til next year! Know I’m so so grateful. Thank you very much. I’m beyond lucky. pic.twitter.com/ShURdhTzRE — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) May 16, 2023

