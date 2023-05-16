Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg suggests the government’s voter I.D. move was ‘failed gerrymandering’ – 15 spoilt ballots

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 16th, 2023

As if the ERG’s stranglehold on policy weren’t enough of a headache for the Tory Party, there’s now also a National Conservatism movement – and they’ve just had a conference with talks by several MPs and right-wing commentators.

During his own speech, Jacob Rees-Mogg addressed rumblings about Labour planning to bring in votes for overseas-born residents of the UK, as well as 16 and 17-year-olds.

Parties that try and gerrymander end up finding that their clever scheme comes back to bite them, as, dare I say, we found by insisting on voter ID for election.

And we found that people who didn’t have ID were elderly and they, by and large, voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters.

Gerrymandering refers to moving the boundaries of wards or constituencies to provide an unfair advantage to one party in an election, so voter I.D. wasn’t quite that.

Princess Bride You Keep Using That Word GIFfrom Princess Bride GIFs

What Rees-Mogg appears to be alleging against his own party is voter suppression. It’s an interesting claim from someone who was very much part of pushing through the policy.

James O’Brien reflected on how such an admission might once have carried more consequences. Or any consequences.

Nobody was surprised to hear that the voter I.D. policy had been intended to swing votes towards the Tories – they were just surprised to hear Rees-Mogg say the quiet part out loud.

Josiah Mortimer had this sarcastic nugget to add.

Let’s just check …

What a shocker.

Image Screengrab, @Parody_PM