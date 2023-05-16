News

Nigel Farage said Brexit ‘had failed’ and everyone made the same joke

John Plunkett. Updated May 16th, 2023

Over on Newsnight Nigel Farage – no stick with us, please – told Victoria Derbyshire that Brexit had been a ‘disaster’.

Presenter Victoria Derbyshire asked him a ‘general Brexit question’ before outlining just how badly the UK economy was tanking right now. Not that Farage was taking responsibility, obviously.

And it prompted lots of totally on-point responses, such as this from LBC’s James O’Brien.

And this.

And this.

But most of all it prompted everyone – well, nearly everyone – to make the same joke, and rather glorious it was too.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @BBCNewsnight