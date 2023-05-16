Nigel Farage said Brexit ‘had failed’ and everyone made the same joke

News

Over on Newsnight Nigel Farage – no stick with us, please – told Victoria Derbyshire that Brexit had been a ‘disaster’.

Presenter Victoria Derbyshire asked him a ‘general Brexit question’ before outlining just how badly the UK economy was tanking right now. Not that Farage was taking responsibility, obviously.

‘Brexit has failed’ GB News presenter Nigel Farage admits after he is read a list of negative facts about the UK economy https://t.co/P0zxS1DNGF pic.twitter.com/mUrnHee5mb — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 15, 2023

And it prompted lots of totally on-point responses, such as this from LBC’s James O’Brien.

The most grimly stubborn skidmark on the underpants of British politics. I know you can’t believe a word he says but he promised to leave the country in the event of Brexit failing. https://t.co/apQGekIz8L — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) May 16, 2023

And this.

“We haven’t benefitted from Brexit economically … we’ve mismanaged this totally…. we are driving business away…. Brexit has failed…” There you go, it happened. I finally agree with Nigel Farage #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/enZXWG5PCP — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 16, 2023

And this.

We are at the ‘betrayal’ phase of the Brexit saga- this is where the fantasists accept it’s a failure but blame others..it’s the final phase of disastrous projects when the wreckers fight amongst themselves..still noisy and self-regarding while others deal with the dark… https://t.co/uXQRnG7EAy — steve richards (@steverichards14) May 16, 2023

But most of all it prompted everyone – well, nearly everyone – to make the same joke, and rather glorious it was too.

🔥 Extraordinary moment. Nigel Farage just said on Newsnight: “Brexit has failed” He volunteered that himself. I also recall him once saying that if Brexit turned out to be a failure, he’d leave the country. I very much look forward to that. pic.twitter.com/63e6Y5rlwx — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 15, 2023

Nigel Farage – “Brexit has failed” Nigel Farage – “If brexit is a disaster, I will go & live abroad” What’s keeping you? pic.twitter.com/lEGgwHDDhv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 16, 2023

‘Brexit has failed’ GB News presenter Nigel Farage admits after he is read a list of negative facts about the UK economy . Isn’t he on the way to the airport then? pic.twitter.com/mLEFwSYmv4 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) May 16, 2023

Dear @Nigel_Farage , I’ve cleared my diary for the rest of the week. Happy to pick you up and take you to the airport so you can leave the country, as you promised. I offer this service free of charge. What time do you want me? I’ll even help pack your stuff up. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) May 16, 2023

To conclude …

I always knew Farage was a woke sleeper cell in the anti-growth coalition. Brexit has been a monumental triumph and anyone who says otherwise is talking the country down and should leave. https://t.co/Tpje53fzHq — THE SECRET TORY – OBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 16, 2023

