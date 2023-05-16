Watch this attempt to leave the pub turn into slapstick gold

Life

We know the journey home from the pub can, at times, be less dignified than the journey there, but this guy didn’t even make it into the car park without a pratfall – and the soundtrack made it even better.

There wasn’t much sympathy.

Omg I did that at the bus stop once bc I normally lean against the glass but it wasn’t there I fell into a bin😭😭

Kate

Mission failed succesfully he still went through the door, just not the way you’d expect 😂

Chaos cos uwu

When you get bored cleaning the glass 100 times a day

DovlaciciMercatoare

Am I going to hell for laughing?? Cos I think I just even peed a little too😂.

Scorpionshell08

I should do the same. So my kids and husband will finally start using the damn handle…

Elisabeth

Takes stumbling home to a new level 😂.

JaxBland

This might teach him to not leave greasy handprints on the glass😂😂

Hello

Nicci<3 Walton said this –

😂😂 Reminds me of Only Fools and Horses when the waitress pulls open the flap and Del Boy decks it 😂

So, let’s take another look at that.

Source Ian Slattery Image Screengrab