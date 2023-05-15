Entertainment

Would you want this in your house?

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 15th, 2023

Japanese DJ, DJ Doooo isn’t only know for his beats, but also for his designs of everyday items such as shot glasses, phone covers and plugs that look as though they’ve been crafted from human body parts. Really.

Here’s a coin purse that, frankly, can keep the money forever.

His items are for sale and are snapped up by celebrity fans, such as director Guillermo Del Toro, seen here with a blinking eye mirror ball accessory.

One of DJ Doooo’s creations recently turned up on Twitter.

The grizzly remote-controlled die – a snip at £3,700, for those who think Monopoly isn’t horrific enough – raised some eyebrows.

If they don’t want the eye, we’re guessing they won’t want this shot glass.

Or should that be snot glass?

from Digust GIFs via Gfycat

