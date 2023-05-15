Would you want this in your house?

Entertainment

Japanese DJ, DJ Doooo isn’t only know for his beats, but also for his designs of everyday items such as shot glasses, phone covers and plugs that look as though they’ve been crafted from human body parts. Really.

Here’s a coin purse that, frankly, can keep the money forever.

His items are for sale and are snapped up by celebrity fans, such as director Guillermo Del Toro, seen here with a blinking eye mirror ball accessory.

One of DJ Doooo’s creations recently turned up on Twitter.

Would you buy this? pic.twitter.com/XMp9Zfc1Ph — Woman of Wonder 🐳 (@WonderW97800751) May 13, 2023

The grizzly remote-controlled die – a snip at £3,700, for those who think Monopoly isn’t horrific enough – raised some eyebrows.

How freaky would this stress head be!… going downstairs for a glass of water during the night and catch it staring at you 😳pic.twitter.com/wqUVKx0ZbC — Tony (@TonyMoo32) May 13, 2023

I don't see the appeal. https://t.co/xevoey3SM4 — Rome Strach (@romn8tr) May 14, 2023

And put it on someone’s pillow as they slept.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SXPfLjjEmF — Rollin’ Trashcan🟧🟦 (@R2FU1) May 13, 2023

Nooooo… Why would you buy that? And what in the name of Ed Gein is this anyway? https://t.co/6P5JA0QUW2 — Audrey (@AudreyMagel) May 13, 2023

Not creeped out enough by the Internet today? Don't worry … https://t.co/e3Xl3PF5Ei — TOPIA 🕷 (@Topia_land) May 14, 2023

Who built this? David Cronenberg? — Chris Zimmerman (@cpzimmerman) May 14, 2023

Buy it, my ass.

I don't want to see this gawdawful thing, let alone touch it. https://t.co/cHTjPfQn4y — Steve Walker 🇺🇦🌻🟦 (@vmi72steve) May 14, 2023

If they don’t want the eye, we’re guessing they won’t want this shot glass.

Or should that be snot glass?

