This woman ‘covering all the bases’ is a fabulously funny watch

Here’s a video which went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘contagious laughter’ for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s clearly a big news day in this household and the woman decided to ‘cover all the bases’. Watch to the end!

Fabulously done!

‘There’s no better compliment than someone calling you lame while they can’t breathe from laughing.’

psyk738178 ‘Some of the best moments in my marriage are when my wife is howling with laughter while saying “shut up, stupid” or “you’re such an ass”. That’s when I know she’s the happiest.’

Tr1angleChoke ‘What a healthy relationship looks like.’

modedo2222 ‘He’s such a good sport about this.’

Magister1995 ‘AND they get a cookie each! Love it – will be doing the same!’

impamiizgraa

And finally …

‘An attorney I could actually like.’

slippinaway1

Source Reddit u/davidwallacecto