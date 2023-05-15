This Kiwi accent prompted a most unfortunate misunderstanding and the laughter is contagious
An accent you’re not used to hearing can sometimes throw you a most unexpected curveball and they surely don’t come much more unexpected than this.
It’s a clip that’s just gone viral on Reddit and, well, best have listen for yourself.
@bizwithoutbs Did he say "spend less time with your kids" ?? 🤣#kiwiaccent #parentingtips #kiwiintheuk #jokes #britishaccent ♬ original sound – BWB
And just in case that’s tricky to watch …
Kiwi Accent
Thank goodness they cleared that up.
‘What if the dickheads ARE your kids? Some kids are dickheads.’
LuRkEr_ReKuL
‘In Auckland airport I was once hailed over an announcement “Could BitcoinBanker please go to The Mystic Chicken”. I had no idea what to do until I was informed it was actually “Domestic check in”.’
BitcoinBanker
‘If there hadn’t been subtitles I might have had a shot at deciphering it myself.’
Bjoern_Tantau
‘I love the 🇳🇿 accent.’
maqryptian
We’re with this person.
‘I thought “he may be on to something let’s hear what he’s gotta say” 😂.’
Gemma De la Rosa
