This bicycling heckler magnificently trolling these white supremacists is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2023

To the United States, where members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front could be seen marching through Washington DC on Sunday.

Videos of the group showed around 150 masked men in uniforms carrying upside-down American flags and shields.

And we mention it because this video of a heckler magnificently trolling them went wildly viral and it’s surely the most satisfying thing you’ll watch this week.

It’s someone called Joe Flood, by all accounts, and it was captured in this video shared by @abby4thepeople over on Twitter.

A hero indeed.

And here’s what @joeflood said about.

Source Twitter @joeflood Twitter @abby4thepeople