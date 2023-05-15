This bicycling heckler magnificently trolling these white supremacists is a supremely satisfying watch

Politics

To the United States, where members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front could be seen marching through Washington DC on Sunday.

Videos of the group showed around 150 masked men in uniforms carrying upside-down American flags and shields.

And we mention it because this video of a heckler magnificently trolling them went wildly viral and it’s surely the most satisfying thing you’ll watch this week.

It’s someone called Joe Flood, by all accounts, and it was captured in this video shared by @abby4thepeople over on Twitter.

from the ashes, a hero rises pic.twitter.com/EK9FdOXiHO — abby (@abby4thepeople) May 14, 2023

A hero indeed.

This man on the bicycle heckling a bunch of white supremacists just made my day… “You’re not even matching. You all have different color pants on.” https://t.co/uqhCMphMdj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 14, 2023

“You were the losers of your high school class!” — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) May 14, 2023

“you’re sloppy, you’re not even matching” — abby (@abby4thepeople) May 14, 2023

And here’s what @joeflood said about.

Dude can’t even memorize his speech. I am mocking them pic.twitter.com/G40FAr1iUR — Joe Flood (@joeflood) May 13, 2023

Patriot Front: just embarrassing. Mismatched khakis. Sloppy marching. A leader who couldn’t remember his speech and kept having to consult his notes. Protected by an army of police. Fleeing DC once the march was over by public transport — Joe Flood (@joeflood) May 13, 2023

The insults that got to them: calling the speaker Custer’s bastard son, asking him how long his speech was, why didn’t you memorize your speech, mocking the Walmart khakis (the cops laughed at that) and generally annoying them by bike — Joe Flood (@joeflood) May 13, 2023

Source Twitter @joeflood Twitter @abby4thepeople