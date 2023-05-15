Celebrity

Siobhán McSweeney’s full BAFTA speech hit so much harder than the BBC edit

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 15th, 2023

In case you missed it, the BAFTAS took place at the weekend, with This Is Going To Hurt, Bad Sisters and I Am Ruth doing well, amongst others.

The fabulous Siobhán McSweeney took home the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role as Sr. Michael in the smash hit Derry Girls, which also won the award for Best Scripted Comedy.

Jacob – @OhHeyJacob – noticed a glaring omission in the BBC’s broadcast of her acceptance speech, so he put it side by side with the original.

“I am daily impressed with how ye encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience, despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders in Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.”

Jacob clarified that the unedited version came from BAFTA’s YouTube stream.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

TV critic Scott Bryan is looking into the reason for the edit.

We’ll keep track of that, but we recommend you follow him for those updates and other entertainment news.

