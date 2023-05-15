Siobhán McSweeney’s full BAFTA speech hit so much harder than the BBC edit

Celebrity

In case you missed it, the BAFTAS took place at the weekend, with This Is Going To Hurt, Bad Sisters and I Am Ruth doing well, amongst others.

The fabulous Siobhán McSweeney took home the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role as Sr. Michael in the smash hit Derry Girls, which also won the award for Best Scripted Comedy.

Jacob – @OhHeyJacob – noticed a glaring omission in the BBC’s broadcast of her acceptance speech, so he put it side by side with the original.

What actually happened VS what the BBC aired. Tell me again how the BBC is unbiased? Why have they cut that out? @siobhni @scottygb pic.twitter.com/aAz6MeCg6p — Jacob 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhHeyJacob) May 15, 2023

“I am daily impressed with how ye encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience, despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders in Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.”

Jacob clarified that the unedited version came from BAFTA’s YouTube stream.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

The appalling disrespect to the great @siobnhi here is compounded by the fact that this absolutely proves her point. It's bullshit on bullshit. https://t.co/IAUj2CSthu — Eliza Eaton-Stern (@ElizaEatonStern) May 15, 2023

A really poor decision by the BBC to cut from the body (and essence) of the speech. Can't help but wonder how much of an active decision it was to cut that specific section. https://t.co/ZOXdtQdcCC — Ash Corbett-Collins (@corbettcollins) May 15, 2023

*spits out tea in British*

"Whats this? An OPINION?! We'll snippety see about that…."

*cackles in Editor* https://t.co/W31hTtJWp4 — shaythemuss (@shaythemuss) May 15, 2023

Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and all his carpenter friends… I thought @siobhni 's speech was a bit disjointed: I didn't know it had been filleted to the point of incomprehensibility… https://t.co/qReKSWUfOj — 😇 Saint Nicola of the Forlorn Mullet (@WonkyTwonk) May 15, 2023

Thou shalt not criticise thy government. — Cameraman Jim 🎶🇪🇺🎸😬⚽️🍅 (@exCameramanJim) May 15, 2023

If they’re going to blame it on trimming down for time, one has to question why they couldn’t cut 10s of applause spread out across the show — aaron (@acar321) May 15, 2023

TV critic Scott Bryan is looking into the reason for the edit.

I’m reaching out to the BBC about this. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 15, 2023

We’ll keep track of that, but we recommend you follow him for those updates and other entertainment news.

