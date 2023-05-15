Politics

John Redwood wants to undo a non-existent ban on Imperial measures – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 15th, 2023

Just as collections of sporting gaffes were very popular in the 1990s, we suspect there’s a market for a compilation of the spectacularly ill-informed takes of politicians. John Redwood – the Tory MP for Wokingham – would have at least one chapter all to himself.

Here are a few of his best/worst takes. We accept no legal liability for any injuries you may sustain facepalming yourself hard.

Kemi Badenoch‘s announcement that the government won’t repeal the EU rules and regulations en masse seriously rattled his cage – and we thank the gods of comedy for the result.

Even while the UK was part of the EU, it wasn’t illegal to sell in pounds and ounces, just like it wasn’t illegal to have a crown on a beer glass. It was simply a requirement to have the metric measurement available alongside the Imperial.

It’s obviously unreasonable to expect a sitting MP who helps shape the laws of the land to know what they are.

via Gfycat

A consultation on the use of Imperial measures, implemented by Jacob Rees-Mogg, has been criticised for asking the pubic –

If you had a choice, would you want to purchase items:
i) in imperial units
ii) in imperial units alongside a metric equivalent.

There was no option for just metric.

Redwood’s latest lightbulb moment got the same reception as all his others, as shown by these tweets.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We’ll leave this here.

