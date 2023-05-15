John Redwood wants to undo a non-existent ban on Imperial measures – 14 favourite reactions

Politics

Just as collections of sporting gaffes were very popular in the 1990s, we suspect there’s a market for a compilation of the spectacularly ill-informed takes of politicians. John Redwood – the Tory MP for Wokingham – would have at least one chapter all to himself.

Here are a few of his best/worst takes. We accept no legal liability for any injuries you may sustain facepalming yourself hard.

Kemi Badenoch‘s announcement that the government won’t repeal the EU rules and regulations en masse seriously rattled his cage – and we thank the gods of comedy for the result.

Even while the UK was part of the EU, it wasn’t illegal to sell in pounds and ounces, just like it wasn’t illegal to have a crown on a beer glass. It was simply a requirement to have the metric measurement available alongside the Imperial.

It’s obviously unreasonable to expect a sitting MP who helps shape the laws of the land to know what they are.

A consultation on the use of Imperial measures, implemented by Jacob Rees-Mogg, has been criticised for asking the pubic –

If you had a choice, would you want to purchase items:

i) in imperial units

ii) in imperial units alongside a metric equivalent.

There was no option for just metric.

Redwood’s latest lightbulb moment got the same reception as all his others, as shown by these tweets.

I’ve said this for years John, it’d be far easier to buy a Stone of potatoes. pic.twitter.com/ROjniI17O9 — Hugh Janus 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@Hugh_Janus888) May 15, 2023

Couldn't agree more with John on this. Furthermore, water companies should be allowed to pump effluent into our waterways by the gallon and not the litre too. https://t.co/HNdMlJtqWi — THE SECRET TORY – OBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 15, 2023

John Redwood gets straight to the heart of the most pressing issue of the day. https://t.co/5ejF5uaCFB — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 15, 2023

I'll give you three flagons for that cubit of pork. — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) May 15, 2023

I present you with Redwood's "Dead Cat of Today". https://t.co/JJPPhQiK3s — Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #EnoughIsEnough (@Mistyswoman) May 15, 2023

Yes yes yes! Why not indeed? Also I demand the right to sell wood in a mixture of cubits and Belgian inches and Brussels sprouts by a new weighing system I’ve just invented where there are 7 fuckthetories in every lunatic unless it’s a Sunday when there are 8. https://t.co/CH3e24SMhp — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) May 15, 2023

All we need to do is start weighing the crops in imperial measures then all the old peasants will get back in the fields. #ToryLogic — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 15, 2023

This person has not made a purchase since he bought a quarter of gobstoppers at the Tuck Shop in 1959. https://t.co/viEaTaK44H — Edgelander (@Leitmotifferent) May 15, 2023

There has never been a ban on selling in pounds and ounces, so there is nothing to repeal. It’s another made up grievance like the ‘bendy banana’ nonsense. Dual labelling in metric and imperial measurements has continued to be legal. This is my milk labelled in pints and litres. https://t.co/s87KODw1bB pic.twitter.com/Zq5K4gOIOI — David Clark 🇺🇦 (@David_K_Clark) May 15, 2023

At the same time why not repeal the ban on pricing in shillings and groats? Let people decide how to buy and sell. — Brent Crude (@PostsFresh) May 15, 2023

You are a parody account, right? — Jane Riekemann #FBPE (@jriekemann) May 15, 2023

It’s just confusing that’s why – stick with what the majority now know and adopt a single system. — S Coast Steve (@SCoastSteve) May 15, 2023

Redwood's tweets are the benchmark for irrelevance. https://t.co/9mwz68V4Wi — Graeme Scarth Lloyd (@ScarthLloyd) May 15, 2023

We’ll leave this here.

The post office still use old measurements. I took in a parcel last week and they said it was two firkin big. — Darth Paul (@PaulJer02162326) May 15, 2023

