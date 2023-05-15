Ian Rankin had the perfect response for a troll who told him to up his Twitter game

Celebrity

We’re used to unexpected twists in the work of Ian Rankin, but this was one we definitely didn’t see coming on Twitter.

It all started when @StuartHindmarsh spotted the great man’s name on a bag of parsnips.

Rankin – @Beathhigh on Twitter – took the time out to respond.

Man needs a hobby… https://t.co/bb6M4KjAP6 — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) May 14, 2023

But it wasn’t quite to the liking of this person. Not to his liking at all.

Ian, don't take this the wrong way, but despite being a successful author, you seem to be lacking any imagination regarding witty retorts.

Pretty sure Rebus would have something funny to say other than "man needs a hobby!".

I've read it for every vegetable that farmer produces. — Martin (@scottishwomble) May 15, 2023

I can only apologise… https://t.co/5dvJv1f9cS — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) May 15, 2023

And he still wasn’t happy …

Or, you could apologise and promise to improve! Just a suggestion. — Martin (@scottishwomble) May 15, 2023

And Rankin had the perfect response.

You’re right. If only I had Rebus’s ready wit and facility with language… https://t.co/I9pubHqq3M — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) May 15, 2023

Patience of a saint(s of the shadow bible).

Last word to this person, who knows a thing or two about Twitter. And best-selling books.

Wow, this is quite some exchange. Man doesn't understand joke and so accuses you of not being as funny as Rebus. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 15, 2023

Source Twitter @Beathhigh