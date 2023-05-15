Celebrity

Ian Rankin had the perfect response for a troll who told him to up his Twitter game

Poke Staff. Updated May 15th, 2023

We’re used to unexpected twists in the work of Ian Rankin, but this was one we definitely didn’t see coming on Twitter.

It all started when @StuartHindmarsh spotted the great man’s name on a bag of parsnips.

Rankin – @Beathhigh on Twitter – took the time out to respond.

But it wasn’t quite to the liking of this person. Not to his liking at all.

And he still wasn’t happy …

And Rankin had the perfect response.

Patience of a saint(s of the shadow bible).

Last word to this person, who knows a thing or two about Twitter. And best-selling books.

Source Twitter @Beathhigh