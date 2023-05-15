Ever wondered how Mumford & Sons would perform You Are My Sunshine? Wonder no more

Entertainment

Over on TikTok, internationally revered musician K.S. Rhoads – @ksrhoads – plays ‘Kids’ favorite jams by their dads’ favorite bands’ using Wheel of Fortune-style spinners to pick the song and the band, which he then executes brilliantly.

If you’ve ever wondered how Mumford and Sons would perform You Are My Sunshine, it would be like this. Exactly like this.

Commenters couldn’t find enough superlatives for the performance.

Mumford and Sons are going to be wondering where their sound went.

Daniel Vore

Losing my mind over the production value 😭

Allie P

This has no business being as good as it is. I don’t even like Mumford and sons but I’d listen to an album like this.

Craig Daley

As so often happens when TikToks are this good, it ended up on Twitter.

There’s this guy on TikTok who does nursery rhymes in the style of his favourite bands and the production standards are insane. This Mumford and Sons style rendition of You Are My Sunshine is genuinely as good as a song they would release pic.twitter.com/dAEALZD86k — Tom Knowles (@tkbeynon) May 11, 2023

Tweeters, unsurprisingly, loved it as much as TikTok users had.

Pure genius (also I would listen to this a million times if it was a real song) https://t.co/o6VDCdU8qX — Jane Casey (@JaneCaseyAuthor) May 12, 2023

This is totally Mumfordy. https://t.co/KNJTphYr8q — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 13, 2023

Roll up, roll up! Today's best thing is here! (it's very much worth watching all the ones in the comments too) https://t.co/NqhXW6bviI — Josie George (@porridgebrain) May 12, 2023

Perhaps he does requests.

I need Jacques Brel singing Puff the Magic Dragon — Hollis Robbins (@anecdotal) May 12, 2023

You can also follow K.S. Rhoads on Instagram or download his original music via links here.

We could sit and watch this guy all day, so as a bonus, here’s how Itsy Bitsy Spider would sound as part of the Hamilton musical.

Source @ksrhoads