Ever wondered how Mumford & Sons would perform You Are My Sunshine? Wonder no more

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 15th, 2023

Over on TikTok, internationally revered musician K.S. Rhoads – @ksrhoads – plays ‘Kids’ favorite jams by their dads’ favorite bands’ using Wheel of Fortune-style spinners to pick the song and the band, which he then executes brilliantly.

If you’ve ever wondered how Mumford and Sons would perform You Are My Sunshine, it would be like this. Exactly like this.

@ksrhoads KIDS FAVORITE JAMS BY THEIR DADS FAVORITE BANDS Ep.12 -Mumford & Sons- #kidssongs #fyp #dadsoftiktok #parents #foryourpage #impersonation #mumfordandsons #coversong ♬ original sound – ksrhoads

Commenters couldn’t find enough superlatives for the performance.

Mumford and Sons are going to be wondering where their sound went.
Daniel Vore

Losing my mind over the production value 😭
Allie P

This has no business being as good as it is. I don’t even like Mumford and sons but I’d listen to an album like this.
Craig Daley

As so often happens when TikToks are this good, it ended up on Twitter.

Tweeters, unsurprisingly, loved it as much as TikTok users had.

Perhaps he does requests.

You can also follow K.S. Rhoads on Instagram or download his original music via links here.

We could sit and watch this guy all day, so as a bonus, here’s how Itsy Bitsy Spider would sound as part of the Hamilton musical.

@ksrhoads KIDS FAVORITE JAMS BY THEIR DAD’S FAVORITE BANDS EP.10 #fyp #hamilton #musical #series #foryoupage #kidssongs #parentsoftiktok #impersonation ♬ Bitsy The Musical – ksrhoads

