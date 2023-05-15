Check out these 19 funny British insults – you never know when you might need to use them
Campaigner for safe and healthy social housing, Kwajo Tweneboa – @KwajoHousing – shared a short thread of some of his favourite British insults. It’s NSFW, but it’s also very funny, so we thought you’d enjoy seeing it.
1.
I love British insults
“The lights are on … but nobody’s home”
Do you know how rude that is to direct at someone 😂🤣😩
2.
How was your date?
“Nothing to write home about” pic.twitter.com/zP64YtrsNc
3.
I really think I can sing.
“Well, I wouldn’t give up your day job” pic.twitter.com/oqpCJQEdQ6
4.
“Billy no mates” pic.twitter.com/oZBpE7NOIw
5.
“Not the sharpest knife in the draw” 😂
6.
“They’ve got a face like a slapped arse” pic.twitter.com/VWIJQ3S5I4
7.
“She’s dressed like a dogs dinner”
LOOOOOL what is wrong with us 😂🤣
8.
My favourite
“He’s as thick as pigs shit 🐷🧠”
What a way to call someone unintelligent 😂😭😩pic.twitter.com/xCY8bcBBbM
9.
They’ve “got a face only a mother could love“ 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲pic.twitter.com/kEWD3qIbLV
