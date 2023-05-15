Check out these 19 funny British insults – you never know when you might need to use them

Twitter

Campaigner for safe and healthy social housing, Kwajo Tweneboa – @KwajoHousing – shared a short thread of some of his favourite British insults. It’s NSFW, but it’s also very funny, so we thought you’d enjoy seeing it.

I love British insults “The lights are on … but nobody’s home” Do you know how rude that is to direct at someone 😂🤣😩 — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) May 13, 2023

How was your date? “Nothing to write home about” pic.twitter.com/zP64YtrsNc — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) May 13, 2023

I really think I can sing. “Well, I wouldn’t give up your day job” pic.twitter.com/oqpCJQEdQ6 — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) May 13, 2023

“Not the sharpest knife in the draw” 😂 — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) May 13, 2023

“They’ve got a face like a slapped arse” pic.twitter.com/VWIJQ3S5I4 — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) May 13, 2023

“She’s dressed like a dogs dinner” LOOOOOL what is wrong with us 😂🤣 — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) May 13, 2023

My favourite “He’s as thick as pigs shit 🐷🧠” What a way to call someone unintelligent 😂😭😩pic.twitter.com/xCY8bcBBbM — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) May 13, 2023

