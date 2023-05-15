18 funniest tweets about Mother’s Day (America)

US

Belated Happy Mother’s Day to those who just celebrated it – in the US and Canada. We hope the moms got what they wanted, which is an hour to themselves, and the kids enjoyed saying “But when is it Kid’s Day?”

We’ve collected a few of the best tweets we saw on the topic and hope you’ll like them as much as we did.

I couldn’t find a utensil in the kitchen, so I just ran out and bought a new one because I’m not asking on Mother’s Day — McDad (@mcdadstuff) May 14, 2023

Alone time was never really on the table this Mother’s Day but I would have settled for being able to sing in the shower without a wannabe Simon Cowell judging me when I didn’t hit the high note. — The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) May 14, 2023

We’ve reached the point of Mother’s Day where the kids no longer feel obligated to be good. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 14, 2023

Shout out to all the moms sporting the handmade jewelry today. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 14, 2023

Mother’s Day should be in winter so moms can tell you to wear a jacket — eLeni (@eleniZarro) May 14, 2023

My family made me breakfast in bed on Mother’s Day. Actually, I woke up on the floor next to this bag of potato chips. — Tits McDick (@Tits_McDick) May 14, 2023

For Mother’s Day, my sister gave me an “easy to care for” orchid. All it needs to stay alive is a place in my house that maintains an exact temperature of 63 degrees every minute of the day and to be given 5 1/2 drops of water every 789 minutes. — Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) May 14, 2023

My kid just yanked out a loose tooth and set it next to the flowers he got me, and is that…is that part of the gift — meghan (@deloisivete) May 14, 2023

Syfy channel is running a Bates Motel marathon in honor of Mother’s Day and idk, it’s kind of perfect — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) May 14, 2023

I made you something special for Mother’s Day, my kid threatened. — Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) May 14, 2023

Shout-out to all you mothers. We wouldn't be doing half that shit, but we're thankful y'all do. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 14, 2023

It’s almost Mother’s Day.

Big shout out to the hamsters that eat their young. — Craving (@calluptome) May 14, 2023

Stormy, with a chance of “wet moms” this weekend. pic.twitter.com/uBAWBL8MPj — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) May 13, 2023

happy mother’s day here is the result of my mom voice texting while talking to her dog pic.twitter.com/CdtPTZv53T — palehound (@Palehound) May 14, 2023

Happy Mother’s Day to all you wonderful moms! Hope you get an hour of peace and quiet today, before you start cleaning the mess in your kitchen — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) May 14, 2023

My family's Mother's Day card to me is so thoughtful. pic.twitter.com/qwtj3toPFG — SpacedMom (@copymama) May 14, 2023

I was gonna tweet a joke about Oedipus, but today is just not the day for it — Nating in Captivity 🐀 @[email protected] (@perlhack) May 14, 2023

Important information:

PSA: your wife doesn’t want a mother’s day gift she wants you to take the kids and gtfo — nika (@nikalamity) May 1, 2023

Image Sigmund on Unsplash, Moilanen on Pixabay