A GB News presenter lit up on air and this Buzzcocks clip was the only response you need

Poke Staff. Updated May 15th, 2023

Over on GB News, presenter Mark Dolan – no, us neither – isn’t happy that Labour is looking at the possibility of banning smoking if it wins the next election.

Here’s what shadow health secretary Wes Streeting had to say.

‘We’re going to consult on a whole package of measures to tackle smoking in this country.

‘The Government is not on course to meet its 2030 target [to reduce average adult smoking prevalence in England to 5 per cent] and one of the things that was recommended to the Government in one of their own reviews was phasing out the sale of cigarettes altogether over time.

‘We will be consulting on that and a whole range of other measures.’

The GB News man was so unhappy, in fact, that even though he’s an ‘avowed non smoker’ he lit up on air in protest because it’s a ‘test case for freedom’.

It’s a most bizarre watch.

There was no shortage of totally on-point responses.

But surely none said it better than this clip from Never Mind The Buzzcocks from back in the day.

Boom.

