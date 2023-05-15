A GB News presenter lit up on air and this Buzzcocks clip was the only response you need

Entertainment

Over on GB News, presenter Mark Dolan – no, us neither – isn’t happy that Labour is looking at the possibility of banning smoking if it wins the next election.

Here’s what shadow health secretary Wes Streeting had to say.

‘We’re going to consult on a whole package of measures to tackle smoking in this country. ‘The Government is not on course to meet its 2030 target [to reduce average adult smoking prevalence in England to 5 per cent] and one of the things that was recommended to the Government in one of their own reviews was phasing out the sale of cigarettes altogether over time. ‘We will be consulting on that and a whole range of other measures.’

The GB News man was so unhappy, in fact, that even though he’s an ‘avowed non smoker’ he lit up on air in protest because it’s a ‘test case for freedom’.

It’s a most bizarre watch.

'I pledge to take up this filthy habit. Just to annoy them. Arrest me! In fact, why don't I give it a go right now. Mark my words, under a Labour government, our freedoms will go up in smoke.' Mark Dolan lights a cigarette live on air as he slams Labour's plans to ban smoking. pic.twitter.com/VXcmhGuqby — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 14, 2023

There was no shortage of totally on-point responses.

“If Labour win, I will take up smoking! Na na-na na na!” 🤡@Ofcom was right. You’re definitely not a news channel! — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) May 14, 2023

No trying to give you any ideas but they're also going to ban the act of punching yourself in the crotch 😓 — KILL, THE ICON! (@KILLTHEICON) May 15, 2023

Mate, there's literally already an indoor smoking ban. Has been for years. Snowflake. — Jez (@BFCJez) May 14, 2023

But surely none said it better than this clip from Never Mind The Buzzcocks from back in the day.

Boom.

Lmao they did it for real https://t.co/fcQCee3Riz pic.twitter.com/GNVBn4gnKv — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 14, 2023

a cigarette! which you can LEGALLY BUY in SHOPS?! I'll try to carry on but i am SHOCKED and APPALLED!! — Max Earnshaw (@Earny10) May 14, 2023

50 year old this lad pic.twitter.com/AggxsoSufx — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 14, 2023

Source Twitter @I_amMukhtar