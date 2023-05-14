‘What would you call this bike?’ Our favourite punny answers
If you haven’t visited Reddit’s r/Midjourney forum, we highly recommend you pay it a visit. It’s the home of increasingly convincing AI-generated images, such as the Pope in a puffer jacket that went wildly viral in March.
One of the creators over there – u/MichaelFrayDK – asked
“What would you call this bike?”
The pun game was strong with Reddit …
Cowasaki.
SilenceWithout
Ya-moo-ha?
HumongousHeadly
Harley Bovidson.
JonathanWattsAuthor
Moogatti
M4xxt
Surely it’s a Royal In-field?
Dr_Fudge
Mootorcycle
Ry-4735
A mid life crisis
Sad_Exercise6112
The “Vegan Nightmare”.
JaggedPolygon1900
The grand taurer.
Novosea
An abomination
ZMadhatter1984
It seemed appropriate that Spielderverder turned to AI for ideas.
ChatGPT 3.5:
“Here are some silly names I came up with for the half motorcycle/half cow:
Moo-torcycle
The Bovine Bike
Cow Cruiser
Udderly Ridiculous Ride
Dairy Daredevil
The Milk Machine
Hoof Highway Hog
Steak on Wheels
Moo-chine
Cow-chopper.
sketto70 didn’t have a name to suggest, but that didn’t stop them from coming up with this pun.
Not sure, but looks like it’s hard to steer!
That’s terrible. They should have thought of an udder one.
