‘What would you call this bike?’ Our favourite punny answers

Poke Staff. Updated May 14th, 2023

If you haven’t visited Reddit’s r/Midjourney forum, we highly recommend you pay it a visit. It’s the home of increasingly convincing AI-generated images, such as the Pope in a puffer jacket that went wildly viral in March.

One of the creators over there – u/MichaelFrayDK – asked

“What would you call this bike?”

The pun game was strong with Reddit …

Cowasaki.
SilenceWithout

Ya-moo-ha?
HumongousHeadly

Harley Bovidson.
JonathanWattsAuthor

Moogatti
M4xxt

Surely it’s a Royal In-field?
Dr_Fudge

Mootorcycle
Ry-4735

A mid life crisis
Sad_Exercise6112

The “Vegan Nightmare”.
JaggedPolygon1900

The grand taurer.
Novosea

An abomination
ZMadhatter1984

It seemed appropriate that Spielderverder turned to AI for ideas.

ChatGPT 3.5:

“Here are some silly names I came up with for the half motorcycle/half cow:

Moo-torcycle

The Bovine Bike

Cow Cruiser

Udderly Ridiculous Ride

Dairy Daredevil

The Milk Machine

Hoof Highway Hog

Steak on Wheels

Moo-chine

Cow-chopper.

sketto70 didn’t have a name to suggest, but that didn’t stop them from coming up with this pun.

Not sure, but looks like it’s hard to steer!

That’s terrible. They should have thought of an udder one.

via Gfycat

Source r/Midjourney Image MichaelFrayDK