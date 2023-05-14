‘What would you call this bike?’ Our favourite punny answers

Pics

If you haven’t visited Reddit’s r/Midjourney forum, we highly recommend you pay it a visit. It’s the home of increasingly convincing AI-generated images, such as the Pope in a puffer jacket that went wildly viral in March.

One of the creators over there – u/MichaelFrayDK – asked

“What would you call this bike?”

The pun game was strong with Reddit …

Cowasaki.

SilenceWithout

Ya-moo-ha?

HumongousHeadly

Harley Bovidson.

JonathanWattsAuthor

Moogatti

M4xxt

Surely it’s a Royal In-field?

Dr_Fudge

Mootorcycle

Ry-4735

A mid life crisis

Sad_Exercise6112

The “Vegan Nightmare”.

JaggedPolygon1900

The grand taurer.

Novosea

An abomination

ZMadhatter1984

It seemed appropriate that Spielderverder turned to AI for ideas.

ChatGPT 3.5: “Here are some silly names I came up with for the half motorcycle/half cow: Moo-torcycle The Bovine Bike Cow Cruiser Udderly Ridiculous Ride Dairy Daredevil The Milk Machine Hoof Highway Hog Steak on Wheels Moo-chine Cow-chopper.

sketto70 didn’t have a name to suggest, but that didn’t stop them from coming up with this pun.

Not sure, but looks like it’s hard to steer!

That’s terrible. They should have thought of an udder one.

