Someone bought a prop phone and got really annoyed that it didn’t work
Over on Reddit, u/vidbv has been shaking their head at a baffling review. Here’s how they described it –
The woman who bought a fake/prop phone expecting it to work, then left a one-star review.
Here’s the phone, very clearly labelled a dummy …
And here’s the review – clearly labelling its writer a dummy …
Reddit users stopped facepalming long enough to leave these comments.
I almost feel sorry for her. You have to be on an entirely different level of dumb to purchase a prop and not even realize it after it came.
The_True_Chillager
Lead poisoning is a cruel mistress.
mybreakfastiscold
I worked in tech support and returns management for 2 years. This is normal. You have these people one or twice a week. And they claim it’s all your fault that they didn’t read the title.
fntstkr
I wish you could comment on Amazon reviews
stacker55
When an iphone 12 costs $15 you need to be a moron not to know what it is.
cmon_now
Thank god the tech savvy grandkids were on hand to rumble this scam.
TheBaggyDapper
“Non-Working” yup, that obviously means it can take photos. riiiight.
donthateonspiders
Every time I begin to think that humans might actually be beginning to show signs of true intelligence, I see shit like this.
nlucis
CitizenTed gave us a comedy interpretation.
“I just bought the fake rubber nose with glasses. I realize they are just rubber but I was hoping they would at least serve as a pair of readers. Instead, the rubber glasses have no glass at all! How can they even call them glasses? I’ll be returning for full refund. 1*.”
