The Eurovision final was a loud, colourful, camp triumph and these 52+ tweets show exactly how it played out

Entertainment

Spoilers galore ahead –

After a nail-biting finish, Sweden has won the Eurovision Song Contest, which was hosted in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine.

The final was as weird and wonderful as it always is – pethaps a little more, considering it contained this moment.

Mel Giedroyc churning whilst Graham Norton losing it. ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE.#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9NeS5GYW4D — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023

Viewers were treated to the Princess of Wales playing a piano accompaniment to Stefania, the song that won last year’s Eurovision for Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

A #Eurovision surprise A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

They got me SO GOOD with You’ll Never Walk Alone, like A LOT. Good fucking job #EUROVISION, that was a magic moment. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) May 13, 2023

She wasn’t the only royalty taking part.

While the votes were being counted, former Eurovision acts sang songs by Liverpool artists, including the almost compulsory anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The whole Eurovision experience is widely reported to have been a success, with much of the UK being swept up by the music, the costumes, the high camp and the solidarity.

Whatever happens tonight, seeing The whole UK embrace @Eurovision as much as I love it has been the most beautiful part of the journey this year. Welcome to the party x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) May 13, 2023

In many ways, the real winners are all of us for getting to see so much of Hannah Waddingham.

Hannah Waddingham hasn't just understood the assignment, she IS the assignment. She is Eurovision personified, whoever suggested her for this needs to be knighted. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/POWKmHzRtp — Vitt (@Vitt2TsNoC) May 13, 2023

Of course, the Eurovision final is one of those nights that really focuses Twitter’s attention, and we’re sharing a fraction of the tweets that turned the timeline rainbow-coloured on Saturday.

1.

That reminds me. I must pick up a toilet brush next time I'm in… #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/mI9u8ti5b5 — Dunelm (@DunelmUK) May 13, 2023

2.

For anyone outside of the UK wondering who that is on drums for Sam Ryder, that is Captain Birdseye one of our most decorated naval officers. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/TxrrDSba4M — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 13, 2023

3.

4.

He looks like he’s been thrown out of a stag do #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/tXq9fugqX7 — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) May 13, 2023

5.

Kate Middleton playing the piano is pretty good but it's not quite The Queen skydiving with James Bond is it?#Eurovision — innocent drinks (@innocent) May 13, 2023

6.

Sam Ryder just seems to be goodness personified, like a cross between a Labrador and a packet of digestives #Eurovision — Kat Brown (@katbrown) May 13, 2023

7.

Is he just 3 kids under that mac?#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/vNWoFkM9iy — Rach (@RachaelvsWorld) May 13, 2023

8.

Extremely "my 3rd husband died in mysterious causes, but charmed to meet you, would you like a drink?" energy #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 #France pic.twitter.com/VNKCsrsK8K — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) May 13, 2023

9.

10.

the entirety of europe when a ballad starts #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/1HppsXoqna — george (@onetrainops) May 13, 2023

11.

I want to contact the Daily Mail and convince them that this is Captain Mainwaring in a woke remake of Dad’s Army. #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/tPgOEJD0p0 — Moog (@a_toots) May 13, 2023

12.

babe shhhh! europe is busy having it's collective fever dream pic.twitter.com/3ZuoqALxvf — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) May 13, 2023

13.

Singing a song about writing a song is very ‘I couldn’t be arsed to study for this exam’ vibes. #UK #Eurovision — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 13, 2023

14.

I’d hate to be Putin when he finds out Ukraine have the Infinity Gauntlet. #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/jRLttMSOkE — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 13, 2023

15.

16.

Spain have been investigating the murder of Laura Palmer #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/UfoIdBahw7 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 13, 2023

17.

The Kate Middleton cameo was a bit Kylie Jenner in the WAP video wasn’t it lol #Eurovision — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) May 13, 2023

18.

Absolutely DYING at the faces being made here #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ht2OkVsR0K — Laura (@ElleEmSee) May 13, 2023

19.

i would like some nuts and bolts please xox #eurovision pic.twitter.com/Rj4MgGtNPb — Chris (Simpsons artist) (@getbentsaggy) May 13, 2023

20.

What my contact lens sees when I accidentally drop it under the sofa #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/jjKfuC3RxQ — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) May 13, 2023

21.

For anyone being confused about why Australia is competing. This is the current map of Europe #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/PNzbQZ9dQO — Barbara (@QueenBumble_B) May 13, 2023

22.

King Charles and Camilla on American Idol, Kate Middleton on Eurovision, wake me up when Prince William goes on The Voice. pic.twitter.com/ZC5t4pzXld — Aya (@Aya23821448) May 13, 2023

23.

Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Shadow pic.twitter.com/zxh7EutmIv — ♡ ElliXia Q ♡ (@ElliXiaQ) May 13, 2023

24.

Feel Mae Muller missed a trick by not being in a corner. #UK #Eurovision — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 13, 2023

25.

This is basically what it takes to upstage Hannah Waddingham. https://t.co/9jyxtvZKan — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) May 13, 2023

26.