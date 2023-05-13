No fancy car? No problem

Entertainment

Senegalese-Italian comedian Khabane Lame – known to millions as Khaby Lame – is the most followed creator on TikTok with almost 160 million followers and he doesn’t need to say a word.

His comedy involves silent sketches or reactions to other videos, including some of unnecessary ‘hacks’ found on the platform, like these.

His alternative to this car’s fancy suspension feature has had 8.4 million likes so far.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.

Simple and effective.

Olivier

Rich people be like🧐.



user6289482961761

Bro wanted to flex his bagged Porsche.

Bluedog

😂😂😂 That’s how you do it.

taligodfreynetshi

I was over here like ummm why not just move the damn piece of wood??

Gypsychic

What did that log do to you😳

AlphaZila123

Took it personal 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Foodie

A less community-minded TikTok user named Aarjan said

Just drive around it.

Here’s Khaby’s very Italian response to some recent food rage bait.

