No fancy car? No problem
Senegalese-Italian comedian Khabane Lame – known to millions as Khaby Lame – is the most followed creator on TikTok with almost 160 million followers and he doesn’t need to say a word.
His comedy involves silent sketches or reactions to other videos, including some of unnecessary ‘hacks’ found on the platform, like these.
@khaby.lame #foryoupage #comic ♬ suono originale – Khabane lame
@khaby.lame 2 in 1 shot✌🏿-Bro I feel sorry for your forehead 🤦🏿♂️but It was very easy. -Bro mi dispiace per la tua fronte,ma era così facile #learnfromkhaby ♬ suono originale – Khabane lame
His alternative to this car’s fancy suspension feature has had 8.4 million likes so far.
@khaby.lame Car VS Khaby ZERO – ONE!!! 🏎️💪🏿 #learnfromkhaby #comic ♬ suono originale – Khabane lame
Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.
Simple and effective.
Olivier
Rich people be like🧐.
user6289482961761
Bro wanted to flex his bagged Porsche.
Bluedog
😂😂😂 That’s how you do it.
taligodfreynetshi
I was over here like ummm why not just move the damn piece of wood??
Gypsychic
What did that log do to you😳
AlphaZila123
Took it personal 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Foodie
A less community-minded TikTok user named Aarjan said
Just drive around it.
Here’s Khaby’s very Italian response to some recent food rage bait.
@khaby.lame Let me teach you some Italian culture 🇮🇹🤌🏿 #italianfood #learnfromkhaby ♬ original sound – Khabane lame
