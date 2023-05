Pics

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘oddly accurate insults’ which, as the name suggests, is devoted to takedowns ‘that are way too specific’.

And they don’t come much more specific than this little lot.

1. ‘Everything is accurate here lol’

(via)

2. ‘Zoinks’

3. ‘Content baby’

(via)

4. ‘Got bit’

5. ‘Oof’

(via)

6. ‘Incredible eye for detail’

(via)

7. ‘Self burn’

(via)

8. ‘The bottom half 😂’

(via)

9. ‘Eerily accurate’

(via)