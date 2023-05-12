The Sunday Sport had the best response to the BBC’s Liam Gallagher ‘battered sausage’ story

Celebrity

There’s a fair bit of news around at the moment – you might have noticed – so hats off to the good people of BBC News which still found time in their busy schedule to cover this important development.

No, really, you can read all about it for yourself here.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of very funny responses.

“Listen boss, I don’t know if I’m covering all angles in this Liam Gallagher chippy story, can Matt help?” https://t.co/nU4OjaXGB3 pic.twitter.com/GifYngRXca — Evan (@EvanMcFarlane) May 12, 2023

This is hardly 'Pete Doherty eats entire contents of cafe' grade news is it. https://t.co/49HOlDJxps — Hip Priest (@ecLOLogy) May 12, 2023

“Hello Newsdesk” “I’ve just seen Liam Gallagher buy a battered sausage in the Peak District” “I’ll send the news helicopter” https://t.co/97HMbfgk9r pic.twitter.com/iQVmCg8oH8 — Ant (@M0kujin) May 12, 2023

Surely this news is worth another Bank Holiday https://t.co/LQJH6gSutE — Specsavers (@Specsavers) May 12, 2023

When a major journalism operation makes too many cuts to its newsgathering department: https://t.co/ySibn4HyfD — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 12, 2023

This was good, really good …

Did he have a roll with it? x https://t.co/WTsJnorGOk pic.twitter.com/cTsEBtaFQ6 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 12, 2023

And it was neck and neck with this, from the Daily Sport.

Editor just kicked my arse for missing this https://t.co/XSyl5utXrX — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) May 12, 2023

We feel your pain.

Source Twitter BBC @thesundaysport