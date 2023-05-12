Entertainment

The Florida Orchestra gave the percussionist a pop gun solo and it’s a very funny watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 12th, 2023

The Florida Orchestra is well known not just for its musical prowess but also for its sense of humour.

Here’s the brass section going off-script.

@thefloridaorchestra Our brass section is often up to no good. #classicalmusic #classical #brass ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra

And here’s a mid-concert tap dance break.

@thefloridaorchestra And our orchestra just keeps going 😂 #funny #classicalmusic #classical #orchestra #conductor #prank ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra

In fact, principal percussionist John Shaw crops up a lot in their funny and often viral videos. This is his latest comedy performance – Champagne Polka by Johann Strauss II.

@thefloridaorchestra The pop gun is in our top 3 instruments #percussion #orchestra #orchestramemes #viralvideo #prank #percussionist ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra

TikTok users enjoyed it a lot – and let the orchestra know about it.

I love an orchestra with a sense of humor.
KC Poly Hubby

When he pulled out his phone, I thought he was going to use an app to make the pop noise. 😂😂
Derek Knox

He is my hero 🫡
Andē

As far as orchestras go, that was very Florida 😂
egil3000

So percussionists get older but they never grow up. 😂
Kristal

It’s like a scene out of Mr Bean.
sanjistwirlybrow

I love how easy it was made to look, haha 😂
Eliza Jane Alexandra

As a former band geek this is the heart of musical performances right here 😂
Bur

Now that’s how you do a solo!
ravenlovely

Alix| The Bookish Alix had this observation.

I always felt sorry for percussion when I was in orchestra until I turned around and saw one eating.

The Florida Orchestra replied …

Showing this comment to the percussionists asap 😂

We look forward to seeing that turn up in a TikTok.

