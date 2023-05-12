The Florida Orchestra gave the percussionist a pop gun solo and it’s a very funny watch
The Florida Orchestra is well known not just for its musical prowess but also for its sense of humour.
Here’s the brass section going off-script.
@thefloridaorchestra Our brass section is often up to no good. #classicalmusic #classical #brass ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra
And here’s a mid-concert tap dance break.
@thefloridaorchestra And our orchestra just keeps going 😂 #funny #classicalmusic #classical #orchestra #conductor #prank ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra
In fact, principal percussionist John Shaw crops up a lot in their funny and often viral videos. This is his latest comedy performance – Champagne Polka by Johann Strauss II.
@thefloridaorchestra The pop gun is in our top 3 instruments #percussion #orchestra #orchestramemes #viralvideo #prank #percussionist ♬ original sound – The Florida Orchestra
TikTok users enjoyed it a lot – and let the orchestra know about it.
I love an orchestra with a sense of humor.
KC Poly Hubby
When he pulled out his phone, I thought he was going to use an app to make the pop noise. 😂😂
Derek Knox
He is my hero 🫡
Andē
As far as orchestras go, that was very Florida 😂
egil3000
So percussionists get older but they never grow up. 😂
Kristal
It’s like a scene out of Mr Bean.
sanjistwirlybrow
I love how easy it was made to look, haha 😂
Eliza Jane Alexandra
As a former band geek this is the heart of musical performances right here 😂
Bur
Now that’s how you do a solo!
ravenlovely
Alix| The Bookish Alix had this observation.
I always felt sorry for percussion when I was in orchestra until I turned around and saw one eating.
The Florida Orchestra replied …
Showing this comment to the percussionists asap 😂
We look forward to seeing that turn up in a TikTok.
Source The Florida Orchestra Image Screengrab