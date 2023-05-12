Stephen King had a short, sharp takedown of a right-wing podcaster and it was a joy to behold

Celebrity

CW: SA

Right-wing commentator and podcaster Dan Bongino remains a Trump devotee, despite the former president’s recent civil case in which he was judged liable for sexual assault and defamation of E. Jean Carroll.

Bongino came out swinging with this attack on Joe Biden.

Okay, so it’s Biden who’s the disgrace – not the man who did this …

It looks like Bongino didn’t just drink the Kool-Aid – he had it injected straight into his veins. His Biden comments saw a lot of pushback.

Wait, is this is coming from an election denying, fired from Fox News (hard to do btw), hate spewing guy who ran for congress 3X and lost 3X? https://t.co/vSGY9LF4FF — Law Mitchell (@LMECreative) May 11, 2023

That might play with a MAGA crowd, but it doesn’t align with reality. https://t.co/sXescfsGct — Kathy Riordan (@katriord) May 11, 2023

You spelled Trump wrong. https://t.co/fEwnJHRzJz — Christopher Campbell (@RedWolfArtist) May 11, 2023

Therapists call this “projection” https://t.co/WBVbjwHVky — Craig Engler (@craigengler) May 11, 2023

I think you meant Trump — Mark Hoskins (Sunsing) (@SunsingStar) May 10, 2023

But it was Stephen King who delivered the killer blow.

Yes. But he’s got a real job, not a podcast.

😂 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 10, 2023

He had a ‘comeback’.

It only invited more scorn.

This is an embarrassing, lame comeback that says more about Dangino's insecurities than anything. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 11, 2023

How do you unironically tell one of the most popular contemporary writers to get a job??? LMAO dude probably sold more books and had more people watch movies and TV shows based on his work than you ever will 😭 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2023

That's the worst kind of a comeback to a multimillionaire horror author who made dozens of books for a living since the 70s, when you only made 7 political books since 2013. GG, son. — Fred Francis (@fredjfrancis) May 11, 2023

Of course, Stephen King has a habit of murdering the Right with words.

Trump just said the Spanish Flu ended World War I in 1917. I've said it before: if brains were black powder, Donald Trump couldn't blow his nose. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2020

Let's review, shall we? Trump is:

Mendacious, narcissistic, draft-dodging, chickenshitty, bullshitty, chauvanistic, pussy-grabbing, bullyragging, racist, overweening, tax-dodging, whiny, boastful, dictatorial, and semi-literate.

Have I missed anything? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2019

One of them may get the better of him eventually, but today is not that day.

