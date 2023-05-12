Celebrity

Stephen King had a short, sharp takedown of a right-wing podcaster and it was a joy to behold

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 12th, 2023

CW: SA

Right-wing commentator and podcaster Dan Bongino remains a Trump devotee, despite the former president’s recent civil case in which he was judged liable for sexual assault and defamation of E. Jean Carroll.

Bongino came out swinging with this attack on Joe Biden.

Okay, so it’s Biden who’s the disgrace – not the man who did this …

It looks like Bongino didn’t just drink the Kool-Aid – he had it injected straight into his veins. His Biden comments saw a lot of pushback.

But it was Stephen King who delivered the killer blow.

He had a ‘comeback’.

It only invited more scorn.

Of course, Stephen King has a habit of murdering the Right with words.

One of them may get the better of him eventually, but today is not that day.

