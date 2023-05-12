‘Post the same actor in two roles that show their range’ – 19 favourite suggestions

Pics

We’ve been enjoying this challenge on Twitter, which is explained by Seth Vargas, who came up with it.

When you think of acting range, what do you think of? Post the same actor in two roles that show their range. I’ll start with Al Pacino in The Godfather and Jack & Jill. pic.twitter.com/7fTiNHNUcE — Seth Vargas (@ohsethy) May 7, 2023

Full disclosure – as much as we liked seeing and thinking of versatile actors, we were also quite drawn to the joke versions, so we’ve included a lot of those.

1.

Post two pictures of an actor in two roles to show their range https://t.co/lADI6cxHMX pic.twitter.com/817QK0Efd0 — THE SECRET TORY – OBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 8, 2023

2.

Post two pictures of an actor in two roles to show their range https://t.co/ZeoFGgEms2 pic.twitter.com/tbRK7tmVi8 — Tom Gregory (@MajorTomCom) May 8, 2023

3.

Post the actor in two roles that show their range. #range pic.twitter.com/xBG7AeqVRS — Minnie Driver TICKLESS WONDER (@driverminnie) May 8, 2023

4.

Post the same actor in two roles that show their range. pic.twitter.com/EEtXoyZ5lf — James Topham (@JamesTophamWord) May 8, 2023

5.

Post the same actor in two roles that show their range https://t.co/dvWCthMk4p pic.twitter.com/05r9tdcMvQ — Dan Hassler-Forest 🏳️‍⚧️ (@DanHF) May 8, 2023

6.

Post the same actor in two roles that show their range. https://t.co/NFmOoxN41g pic.twitter.com/MOwiNJ7XO2 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 8, 2023

7.

Post two pictures of an actor in two roles to show their range https://t.co/bjsdoO9yOH pic.twitter.com/wIkwkoUq6P — George Clark (@GeorgeAlexClark) May 8, 2023

8.

Post two pictures of an actor in two roles to show their range pic.twitter.com/i7VyqG48Oe — John Bleasdale (@drjonty) May 8, 2023

9.

Post two photos of an actor in two rolls to show their range. pic.twitter.com/0rHrnwce0O — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 8, 2023

10.