People found themselves agreeing with Nick Ferrari and can someone check the Doomsday clock please?

BBC1’s Question Time took an unexpected turn on Thursday night when viewers found themselves agreeing with Nick Ferrari.

Nick Ferrari, “Any water company chief executive who continues to allows their company to put raw sewage into the water should go to jail for five years.. Put them behind bars, it will be solved overnight.” #BBCQT Helen Whately’s expression at the end.. pic.twitter.com/HZHlsWGbU3 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 11, 2023

Extraordinary scenes. Can someone double check the Doomsday Clock in case it’s edged still closer to midnight?

And it wasn’t just us who found ourselves experiencing the very definition of mixed feelings.

Question Time was even more enraging than usual last night because it made me agree with Nick Ferrari.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/5RjwrfsLSp — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 12, 2023

Holy shit- I’m agreeing with Nick Ferrari https://t.co/xA9ktWdJg9 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) May 11, 2023

Nick Ferrari speaking absolute sense, bring in this law Any chief executive that continues to allow his or her company to put raw sewage into water should go to jail for 5 years. It will solve the problem overnight.#bbcqt #ToriesOut309 #TorySewagePartypic.twitter.com/815PknYLF1 — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) May 11, 2023

It’s rare that I agree with Nick Ferrari, but his suggestion of introducing legislation that would see water company CEOs jailed for repeated pollution incidents sounded like a great idea. Judging by Helen Whately’s slapped arse face, though, she obviously doesn’t agree. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/rYaIfkqspB — Moog (@a_toots) May 11, 2023

Wow didn’t think I’d be applauding Nick Ferrari on #BBCQT tonight. “5 year sentences for any water execs caught dumping sewage into our rivers and seas and the problem would be solved overnight.” Hear bloody hear!@Feargal_Sharkey thank you for putting this front and centre — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) May 11, 2023

Has Nick Ferrari got 2 different personalities that he wheels out for different audiences ?? https://t.co/T5uU1eLdj8 — CurlyCait 🐟🏳️‍⚧️ally (@Caitrionakelly4) May 11, 2023

I agreed with Nick Ferrari twice in one night

I will be having therapy and the medication hopefully will help#ToriesOut309 #SunakOut200 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunackered https://t.co/A5YR6k5VF6 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 12, 2023

And it didn’t get much better for Whately, Conservative MP and – Google, Google – minister of state for social care.

Audience laughs when Helen Whately says it will take 25 years for water companies to fix raw sewage #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/9ON1lATAPD — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 11, 2023

Just in case you were wondering about the Doomsday Clock, here are the people who look after it …

No change, then. Well, not until Ferrari’s LBC show on Monday morning.

