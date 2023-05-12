Politics

People found themselves agreeing with Nick Ferrari and can someone check the Doomsday clock please?

John Plunkett. Updated May 12th, 2023

BBC1’s Question Time took an unexpected turn on Thursday night when viewers found themselves agreeing with Nick Ferrari.

Extraordinary scenes. Can someone double check the Doomsday Clock in case it’s edged still closer to midnight?

And it wasn’t just us who found ourselves experiencing the very definition of mixed feelings.

And it didn’t get much better for Whately, Conservative MP and – Google, Google – minister of state for social care.

Just in case you were wondering about the Doomsday Clock, here are the people who look after it …

No change, then. Well, not until Ferrari’s LBC show on Monday morning.

Source Twitter @implausibleblog