Entertainment

Elon Musk says he’s being replaced by a female Twitter CEO – 18 favourite funny reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 12th, 2023

It’s almost five months since Elon Musk asked Twitter if he should step down as CEO – and this happened.

On Thursday night, he seemed to act on that poll with a big announcement.

We say seemed because only last month he told the BBC’s James Clayton that he had made his own dog the CEO of Twitter, so it might not be wise to put good money on the outcome.

While rumours suggest the new CEO will be Linda Yaccarino of the World Economic Forum, the vague tweet led to many jokes and speculation. We collected some favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2