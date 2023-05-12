Elon Musk says he’s being replaced by a female Twitter CEO – 18 favourite funny reactions

Entertainment

It’s almost five months since Elon Musk asked Twitter if he should step down as CEO – and this happened.

On Thursday night, he seemed to act on that poll with a big announcement.

We say seemed because only last month he told the BBC’s James Clayton that he had made his own dog the CEO of Twitter, so it might not be wise to put good money on the outcome.

While rumours suggest the new CEO will be Linda Yaccarino of the World Economic Forum, the vague tweet led to many jokes and speculation. We collected some favourites.

1.

50% chance this is just the setup for a pronoun joke https://t.co/GFjLMX3V4t — craig mouthfeel (@trevorcumbo) May 11, 2023

2.

Personal news I’m the new ceo. (Calling me “she” is an inside joke because my pinky sticks out when I hold a drink) https://t.co/dqTqoRiHIL — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 11, 2023

3.

Can’t wait to see her take over twitter fr 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6vegE6TNX8 — Emmark💫 (@EmmarkGadgets) May 11, 2023

4.

5.

BREAKING: @elonmusk reveals that the new CEO of Twitter/X will be Donielle Tromp. pic.twitter.com/rCJfGQLr1q — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 11, 2023

6.

woo hoo Elon Musk is standing down as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks 🎉👋 just hope the new CEO is not Katie fucking Hopkins — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) May 11, 2023

7.

lol at Elon demanding to remain in charge of all the things he's bad at that are ruining the site https://t.co/yhnnBJDNEH — tom mckay (@thetomzone) May 11, 2023

8.

9.

Can’t wait to hear Ellen Musk’s views on how the woke mind virus was spread by the CIA to destabilize South-African-American communities https://t.co/8fCBqYhK67 — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) May 11, 2023

10.