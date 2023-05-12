Politics

It got very lively on last night’s Newsnight and it’s quite the watch

John Plunkett. Updated May 12th, 2023

We’re not sure we’ve seen a livelier edition of Newsnight than this, when Alastair Campbell – stick with us – was talking Brexit – seriously, stick with us – last night.

Tony Blair’s former right hand man was in the studio with presenter Victoria Derbyshire and former Brexit Party MEP and UKIP head of media, Alex Phillips.

And this happened.

Here’s what Phillips said about it later.

And Campbell had this to say.

And also this.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @BestForBritain