Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week.

(via)

(via)

(via)

Stephen Flynn – If the Prime Minister was to go to the boot of his Land Rover & pull out some placards which said save our non-doms… would he expect to be arrested by the police? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/HzQCW7WlvT

(via)



(via)

(via)

Sebastian Payne: The Met police thought alarms were going to be used, which could’ve frightened the horses

Barry Gardiner: Let’s be clear, those horses had trumpets & drums on them.. so the idea loud noises are going to frighten those horses is really not credible#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/v9Ok0F3HYr

— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 9, 2023