Can you work out the answer to this logic puzzle before the woman does?

A TikTok user named xzvvop9700 got people’s hackles up with this clip of a logic puzzle challenge.

How would you have got on?

The video has been viewed more that 30 million times and picked up almost 10,000 comments – largely split between people saying how to do it, others saying she could have turned the cloth around – and those getting mad at how long she took.

My anger issues could never.

It’s so simple. Figured it out in like a few seconds.

Zephyr

This was painful to watch lol

JennaLynnP

Not me yelling at the screen 😂

Smiley_619sd

I figured it out as soon as you were done talking lol

Christina R

That’s why it’s called a blonde moment.

😎

THIS FRUSTRATED ME SO MUCH.

#1SIMPFORLEE

But, as you may have spotted, there was a reason why she might not have got the answer at first. But only at first.

Ihab El Sawi noticed it.

At the beginning of the video 1 and 2 were far apart. The solution would not work 😅

So did Billibob.

He moved the marshmallow closer to the 2 at the start and it made it easier to find the 4.

Perhaps she’d have got on better with this.

Or maybe not.

Source @xzvvop9700 Image Screengrab