Can you work out the answer to this logic puzzle before the woman does?
A TikTok user named xzvvop9700 got people’s hackles up with this clip of a logic puzzle challenge.
How would you have got on?
@xzvvop9700
The video has been viewed more that 30 million times and picked up almost 10,000 comments – largely split between people saying how to do it, others saying she could have turned the cloth around – and those getting mad at how long she took.
My anger issues could never.
It’s so simple. Figured it out in like a few seconds.
Zephyr
This was painful to watch lol
JennaLynnP
Not me yelling at the screen 😂
Smiley_619sd
I figured it out as soon as you were done talking lol
Christina R
That’s why it’s called a blonde moment.
😎
THIS FRUSTRATED ME SO MUCH.
#1SIMPFORLEE
But, as you may have spotted, there was a reason why she might not have got the answer at first. But only at first.
Ihab El Sawi noticed it.
At the beginning of the video 1 and 2 were far apart. The solution would not work 😅
So did Billibob.
He moved the marshmallow closer to the 2 at the start and it made it easier to find the 4.
Perhaps she’d have got on better with this.
@xivecct75
Or maybe not.
