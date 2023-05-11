This passenger was bothered by an Uber driver’s ‘fidget stick’ and you’ll be facepalming into next week

Life

It all started on Reddit when someone asked people to share the dumbest thing they’ve ever heard. And if there was a dumber thing than this then, well, we want to see it.

It’s just gone viral again after it was shared by Sera0Sparrow who said: ‘The *Fidget Stick* was bothersome.’

Extraordinary scenes.

And the comments weren’t bad either.

‘Stop my eyes rolled too far back in my head and now they’re stuck that way.’

Mattys82 ‘What’d she think of the emotional support pedal.’

throwaway-92871 ‘I can forgive not knowing what a manual transmission is, but to claim you’re a mechanic? What is it with people doubling down on their dumb?’

DarthGayAgenda ‘I used to work at a car wash. I told a lady to put the car in neutral and she wanted to argue with me that her car doesn’t have neutral. I finally convinced her that was what the N stood for. I thought I was fairly ignorant of cars but working there made me feel better about myself.’

SexyDexy103 ‘If you jiggle it to check you’re in neutral more than 3 times …’

wekilledbambi03 ‘Same with people who don’t have their blinker fluid full. Makes me so mad 😡.’

