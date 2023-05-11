This guy’s ‘coronation’ dick pic got just the response it deserved and it’s a right royal joy to read

Weird World

As you will probably already be aware, Becky Homes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – is a past master at stringing along scammers, romance fraudsters and the like on Twitter.

And there’s one particular guy called Greg who keeps coming back for more. This time he was using the coronation as a hook – of sorts – to get in touch, and Becky’s response was straight out of the top drawer.

Long-term sex pest Greg saw the Coronation of King Charles III as a convenient way to re-engage Little did he know how seriously I take the sullying of our beloved Union Flag… pic.twitter.com/MHv4FSCqXR — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) May 9, 2023

And here is their exchange in full.

And it was so good it even got the seal of approval from this person.

Wa-hey!

After that exchange, I imagine Greg's enthusiasm is somewhat flagging too…

🙄 — Ivor Curtis 🌍⭐🏏 (@curtis_ivor) May 9, 2023

I love how it develops into an Epsidoe of Watchdog 🤣🤣🤣 — Tat (@MenkFeck) May 9, 2023

Oh OH hang on I have a good pun here Ahem “The penis mightier than the sword” — Anna (@PetulantWench) May 9, 2023

Follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @deathtospinach