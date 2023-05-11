The government just tipped Lindsay Hoyle over the edge and his fury is a fabulous watch

Politics

Can’t think of too many times we’ve been moved to applaud House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, but this is definitely one of them.

He was responding to the government – far from the first time – making an announcement in the Daily Telegraph rather than in the House of Commons, where MPs are supposed to hear about this sort of thing first.

Business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch appeared not to take his concerns particularly (at all) seriously and his fury was tangible.

Kemi Badenoch – I'm very sorry that the sequencing we chose was not to your satisfaction Mr Speaker – That's totally not acceptable…. who do you think you're speaking to Secretary of State… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qi8FCNLL9b — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 11, 2023

Made us nervous just watching it (and just in case you were wondering, in this case it was about the government’s decision to ditch plans to allow thousands of EU-inherited laws to expire by the end of the year).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it after the moment went viral on Twitter.

1.

I have never seen a Speaker of the House slam a politician like Sir Lindsey Hoyle does here to Kemical Badenoch. Her arrogance is unbelievable – so rude. But she epitomises this rotten Government. pic.twitter.com/PT0FFEfBA1 — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) May 11, 2023

2.

Good to see that the Speaker has finally found the courage to speak up for parliament…sad he didn't do it when there was a full house and a wider audience! — Danny Barrs (@DanielBarrs2) May 11, 2023

3.

They've crapped all over him for years and driven a coach and horses through Parliamentary procedure. I wonder what finally made him snap. — Brian Banana (@Brian_ban) May 11, 2023

4.

If only he got as angry with ministers – including the PM – every time they fail to answer a question asked of them in parliament, holding it in contempt as a result. Then we might have a functioning parliament again. https://t.co/LK4fweAHWX — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) May 11, 2023

5.

It's actually thrilling to see the sneering contempt of a wannabe populist smacked down so hard. I fully expect Badenoch to become leader in opposition and steer the Tories into an ugly culture-war ditch. https://t.co/5NMuTyFeam — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) May 11, 2023

6.

Has someone found their set of bollocks at last. — tea drinker 2000 (@exetersiam) May 11, 2023

7.

This is the most pissed off I've ever seen the Speaker. The fact that it's about the 100th time this shabby government have pulled this stunt probably doesn't help.

cc @BestForBritain pic.twitter.com/kMtONMRvXh — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) May 11, 2023

8.

Who inserted a rod into Lindsay Hoyle's spine? 👇 I'm here for more slapdowns 🍿#ToriesOut308 #Sunackered https://t.co/u93612pqge — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) May 11, 2023

9.

Fuck me has Hoyle has finally located his balls?

About time too. https://t.co/5IsHJUGFHO — Julie Street 🐟 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) May 11, 2023

To conclude …

Watch the video ⏬⏬

I've never seen the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle as furious

"who do you think you're speaking to?" Kemi Badenoch (she who compared serious menopausal issues in workplace to those who have ginger hair…yes her) absolutely showing her arrogant attitude to… https://t.co/0cMpNoXaue — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 11, 2023

In one word.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK