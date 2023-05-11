Politics

The government just tipped Lindsay Hoyle over the edge and his fury is a fabulous watch

John Plunkett. Updated May 11th, 2023

Can’t think of too many times we’ve been moved to applaud House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, but this is definitely one of them.

He was responding to the government – far from the first time – making an announcement in the Daily Telegraph rather than in the House of Commons, where MPs are supposed to hear about this sort of thing first.

Business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch appeared not to take his concerns particularly (at all) seriously and his fury was tangible.

Made us nervous just watching it (and just in case you were wondering, in this case it was about the government’s decision to ditch plans to allow thousands of EU-inherited laws to expire by the end of the year).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it after the moment went viral on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

In one word.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK