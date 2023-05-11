Twitter

Just 21 outrageously tall-tales people were told by the ‘school liar’

David Harris. Updated May 11th, 2023

Every school in the country had, and presumably still has, pupils who loved nothing more than making up boastful lies to impress their classmates. Some people never grow out of this behaviour and a few even progress to profit greatly from their compulsive bullshitting (we’re sure you can think of some examples).

from Dont Care GIFs via Gfycat

Over on Twitter, comedian and DJ Mark Lamarr told his followers about an unlikely incident passed off as truth by his school’s resident liar, and asked his followers to share their memories of the outrageous non-truths that they were told by classmates.

Here’s how it started…

1.

And here are some of the wonderfully hilarious responses…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2