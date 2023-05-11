Just 21 outrageously tall-tales people were told by the ‘school liar’

Twitter

Every school in the country had, and presumably still has, pupils who loved nothing more than making up boastful lies to impress their classmates. Some people never grow out of this behaviour and a few even progress to profit greatly from their compulsive bullshitting (we’re sure you can think of some examples).

Over on Twitter, comedian and DJ Mark Lamarr told his followers about an unlikely incident passed off as truth by his school’s resident liar, and asked his followers to share their memories of the outrageous non-truths that they were told by classmates.

Here’s how it started…

1.

Just had a flashback to the school liar telling me that he'd rode his motorbike (which he didn't have ) to London and back in the school lunch hour. A 160 mile round trip. 40 years on , still enjoying the brassiness of his neck. School liar stories pleasehttps://t.co/l1sFXx5EOe — Mark Lamarr (@lamarr_mark) April 21, 2023

And here are some of the wonderfully hilarious responses…

2.

Not my story but someone I know went to school with a kid who claimed their dad invented *salad*. — Eamonn Forde (@Eamonn_Forde) April 22, 2023

3.

Boy at school – his dad was fishing in Brasil (seemed reasonable) and a fish ate up the line and rod until the man threw it in the river to stop the fish eating him, We had heard of Piranhas, totally feasible. — laurence arnold 💙 (@laurencear) April 21, 2023

4.

That he’d had gone all the way around on the swings. As in, the full 360-degree rotation. — Phil Bloomfield (@philbloomers) April 21, 2023

5.

My mate reckoned he had a ninja In his loft that came down and trained him. — Mark Burton (@MarkBur58126343) April 21, 2023

6.

Our school liar told us ,he had a solid gold bmx from America but nobody was allowed round his house to see it ,also his grandad flew for the lufftwaffe — Jamie goodall (@JamesGo01044340) April 21, 2023

7.

School liar dried his hair in the microwave apparently — Andrea Deakin Macreadie🏳️‍⚧️ (@AndreaDeakin1) April 21, 2023

8.

1985. Guy in our village. Couple of years older than me and had a car. Drove a metallic blue Ford Escort 1300E Mk1. “I designed the Live Aid logo.” — Chris Floyd (@chrisfloyduk) April 22, 2023

9.

Someone at my school reckoned his older brother had driven his car from the school all the way home in reverse as it was the only gear that worked. Just googled the distance, it was 9.7 miles and included at least 3 busy small towns. — Gavin Woods (@WoodmanGav) April 22, 2023

10.