This fabulous takedown of Piers Morgan is going viral again and it’s blisteringly brilliant

Poke Staff. Updated May 11th, 2023

Piers Morgan is back in the news this week after allegations heard at the High Court suggested he knew about phone hacking while he was editor of the Daily Mirror.

You can read all about that here (TalkTV presenter Morgan has always denied knowingly commissioning or publishing stories based on illegally obtained voicemails).

We mention him again because the phone-hacking trial initiated by Prince Harry and others sent this old Morgan clip viral again and a fabulous watch it is too.

It’s from back in the day when Morgan still had a show on CNN when his guest was Chelsea Handler. And it will never get old.

Talking of Morgan takedowns …

And also this, from even further back in the day.

