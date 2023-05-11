This fabulous takedown of Piers Morgan is going viral again and it’s blisteringly brilliant

Celebrity

Piers Morgan is back in the news this week after allegations heard at the High Court suggested he knew about phone hacking while he was editor of the Daily Mirror.

You can read all about that here (TalkTV presenter Morgan has always denied knowingly commissioning or publishing stories based on illegally obtained voicemails).

We mention him again because the phone-hacking trial initiated by Prince Harry and others sent this old Morgan clip viral again and a fabulous watch it is too.

It’s from back in the day when Morgan still had a show on CNN when his guest was Chelsea Handler. And it will never get old.

As human tapeworm Piers Morgan is trending, it’s worth remembering that time when Chelsea Handler rinsed him on live television. pic.twitter.com/3Lvgr5zIdD — Miffy the Blue Tickless. (@miffythegamer) May 10, 2023

Boom.

Talking of Morgan takedowns …

This is a favourite of mine. pic.twitter.com/nyOdql3GFS — Sir Jack Caramac 💙 🇺🇦 (@JCaramac) May 10, 2023

And also this, from even further back in the day.

As anthropomorphic dog poo, Piers Morgan, is trending, it’s worth recalling that time he simultaneously made a total arse of himself while showing the world what an execrable human being he is on HIGNFY. pic.twitter.com/pQKX3wt7y8 — Miffy the Blue Tickless. (@miffythegamer) May 10, 2023

Source Twitter @miffythegamer