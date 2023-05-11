Of all the takes on this picture of King Charles being crowned, this probably wasn’t it

News

Let’s hope King Charles is settling nicely into his new role and hasn’t had to fill out too many HR forms and all that.

We mention the monarch again after this particular take on his coronation went viral for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

Context rules the waves.

‘Of all the criticisms against the English monarchy, this is the one she went with?’

MrRojoRicin ‘Tell me you don’t understand the concept of a constitutional monarchy, without telling me you don’t understand the concept of a constitutional monarchy.’

jakeofheart ‘It’s like she forgot that that before that guy there was a queen for 70 years.’

normlenough ‘She’s just mad her last name is proudman, and not proudwoman.’

Nanobing ‘There’s plenty of reasons to not like the monarchy: it’s undemocratic, wastes tax money and just generally unnecessary. But sexism, is at least not a valid reason for the british monarchy.’

prinsbusk

Must have been trolling. Mustn’t it?

Source Reddit u/harwyseys