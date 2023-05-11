Politics

Krishnan Guru-Murthy calling out Robert Jenrick’s asylum misinformation was expertly done

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 11th, 2023

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick tried to smuggle an often-repeated lie about asylum past Channel 4 News’ Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Wednesday, as he explained why the government has positioned itself against the Archbishop of Canterbury on asylum.

It did not go well for him.

“The Refugee Convention also says that people should seek …asylum in the first safe country.”

“No, it doesn’t. Where does it say that? That is not true. The Refugee Convention does not say you must seek sanctuary in the first safe country.”

“The Refugee Convention does encourage people to do that.

That’s a key principle that we support.”

“That’s the government’s position. It’s not the refugee convention.”

Speaking in the House of Lords, the Archbishop, Justin Welby, described the Illegal Migration Bill as ‘isolationist, morally unacceptable and politically impractical’, signalling his intention to propose amendments before it goes back to the Commons.

People weren’t impressed by Jenrick’s false claim – or his description of asylum seekers as ‘asylum shoppers’.

Toby Earle reminded us of Jenrick’s illustrious past.

You can watch the full Jenrick interview, in which Krishnan Guru-Murthy pins the minister on safe routes, here.

Source Channel 4 Image Screengrab