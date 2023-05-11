Yet another reason to protect libraries at all costs

Pics

Over on Reddit, u/Tinkerballsack said –

You’ve gotta love libraries.

And this sign is why …

Anything that makes it easier to find answers has to be valuable, right? This is what Redditors thought of the sign.

Librarians are the heroes we need.

Mursenightingale

I’ll take “What are 32 subjects banned in Florida?” for $100, Alex.

i-have-a-kuato

It’s a lovely recognition and understanding of another’s privacy. Kind people still exist.

Guest1019

It’s no coincidence that people are attacking libraries consistently across red states right now.

justwalkingalonghere

I honestly forgot how the Dewey decimal system looked and I thought this was some sick price list for forbidden topics.

Za72

Libraries are my favorite form of socialism.

ImmoralModerator

I love libraries and librarians. Absolute treasures.

allbright1111

I work at a library in eastern Idaho where almost everyone is Mormon and they don’t have anything like this. All books about “sensitive” topics are thrown away.

blackrose14

Where’s the “You got manipulated and indoctrinated into a religion as a child” section?

Wingnu1

We suspect riblowveins is an American.

Ironically, if you put a dollar sign in front, these are also the prices if you want to visit a doctor to discuss these topics.

When you consider what librarians have to put up with, it makes you treasure them even more.

